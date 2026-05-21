Morgan Rogers named 2025/26 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers as the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.

Rogers in the 2025/26 Europa League Appearances: 15

Minutes played: 1088

Goals: 3

Assists: 5

Distance covered: 121.6km

Rogers was a cornerstone of the team that surged to a 3-0 victory in the final against Freiburg, capping a season where he shone in Unai Emery's midfield with the final goal in the Istanbul decider.

The 23-year-old registered against Salzburg and Bologna earlier in the campaign while his five assists across the season was the highest for his team alongside Emi Buendía. Rogers' 1088 minutes of action was 67 more than any other Villa player while the 121.6km of pitch covered this term was a remarkable 8.1km more than any of his team-mates.