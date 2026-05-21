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Morgan Rogers named 2025/26 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers has been named UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.

Europa League 2025/26 Player of the Season: Morgan Rogers

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers as the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.

Rogers in the 2025/26 Europa League

Appearances: 15
Minutes played: 1088
Goals: 3
Assists: 5
Distance covered: 121.6km

Rogers was a cornerstone of the team that surged to a 3-0 victory in the final against Freiburg, capping a season where he shone in Unai Emery's midfield with the final goal in the Istanbul decider.

The 23-year-old registered against Salzburg and Bologna earlier in the campaign while his five assists across the season was the highest for his team alongside Emi Buendía. Rogers' 1088 minutes of action was 67 more than any other Villa player while the 121.6km of pitch covered this term was a remarkable 8.1km more than any of his team-mates.

Previous winners

2024/25: Cristian Romero (Tottenham)
2023/24: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)﻿
2022/23: Jesús Navas (Sevilla)
2021/22: Filip Kostić (Frankfurt)
2020/21: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)
2019/20: Romelu Lukaku (Inter)
2018/19: Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
2017/18: Antoine Griezmann (Atleti)
2016/17: Paul Pogba (Man Utd)

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, May 21, 2026

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