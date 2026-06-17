The season starts here: Clubs gather in Nyon for men's club competition qualifiers kick-off

It is less than three weeks since Paris Saint-Germain lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy in Budapest, bringing the curtain down on the 2025/26 club season, but preparations for the next campaign are already well under way.

This week, the 186 clubs set to take part in the 2026/27 qualifying rounds for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League were invited to the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, for a special gathering around the first and second qualifying round draws.

The event marks a kick-off of the new season, but more importantly, an opportunity for UEFA and the participating clubs – some of whom are in European competition for the first time – to align on the operational and regulatory details that help shape a smooth start to the action, which begins on 7 July.

Through briefings, workshops and information sharing, UEFA's aim is to ensure that every team heads into the opening rounds informed, connected and ready, with close cooperation central to delivering the best possible competition environment.

Club representatives could meet and exchange information informally at UEFA HQ

'An enriching moment'

"The clubs are our partners and the lifeblood of this competition, so it's important for us and for them to get together, for the clubs to learn from us and their colleagues, but for UEFA to also learn from the experiences of the clubs," said UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti. "It's a very enriching moment of exchange for all of us."

Vestri defied the odds to lift the Icelandic Cup and are one of two second division clubs participating in UEFA competition in 2026/27 (the other are Portuguese Cup winners Torreense, who enter the UEFA Europa League at the league phase).

They are taking their first-ever steps into European competition and determined to enjoy the journey.

"We're so happy and honoured to be here," said Vestri COO Ivar Petursson. "I know our fans back home are watching the live draw and they were very enthusiastic to find out who our opponents will be in this competition."

The Europa League first qualifying draw determined they will meet one of last season's UEFA Champions League surprise packages, Qarabağ from Azerbaijan.

"It's great to meet the representatives of our opponents – our draw in the qualifying round means it's going to be a logistical challenge, but we get to see countries that you normally wouldn't," added Petursson.

Iceland's Vestri will enter the UEFA Europa League's first qualifying round

Inspiration from the Arctic Circle

Alongside the technical and logistical briefings, the event provides a reminder of what playing European football can mean beyond the next draw or the next match: an opportunity for clubs to grow, learn and build for the future.

Bodø/Glimt's recent experiences provide a perfect example for ambitious clubs across Europe, reaching last season's Champions League round of 16. The Norwegian club shared a special presentation that detailed how success on the European stage has helped them to transform at every level, from struggling to meet venue criteria in 2021 to beating European giants Manchester City, Atlético de Madrid and Inter in 2025/26.

"It's so powerful when the right people come together," said Bodø/Glimt CEO Frode Thomassen. "We talk about the team around the team, and the team around that team. It's a shared mentality between a group of people.

"It has been important to get to know UEFA, the people in UEFA, to take our steps through the UEFA Conference League and UEFA Europa League before the UEFA Champions League. There is so much to learn, so when you meet clubs you can share experiences and meet their delegates, and that has helped us raise our knowledge levels."

Bodø/Glimt shared insights on their recent achievements on the European stage

UEFA's guidance and support

Another central part of the event is the club competitions expo, which serves as a one-stop hub where clubs can seek practical support across the many areas involved in participating in UEFA competition. Representatives can consult UEFA specialists on stadium criteria and football technologies, including VAR-related requirements, as well as player registration, playing kit, financial distribution, safety and security, and educational opportunities through the UEFA Academy.

The expo underlines the service dimension of the gathering: not just outlining requirements, but helping clubs navigate them in a direct and accessible way.

Through the club competitions expo, representatives could put questions on a range of topics directly to UEFA experts

That hands-on support is especially valuable at this stage of the season. For many clubs, the qualifying phase quickly follows the end of the domestic season and leaves little room for uncertainty in a short planning window.

Alongside the workshops and practical sessions, attention naturally turned to the draws themselves. Across the two days, clubs discovered their opponents for the first and second qualifying rounds, and the first steps towards the league phase.

"We get the chance to meet the people behind the clubs, know who we are working with and discuss operational matters for the game," explained Nino Felice Massera, assistant sports director of first-time Swiss champions FC Thun. "It's great to talk about travelling, hotels and the best way to organise our trip, and playing in Europe is an opportunity to show FC Thun internationally. It's already a great story."

Who plays who in the first and second qualifying rounds?

From operational readiness to the anticipation of the draws, the qualifiers kick-off event offers clubs a shared starting line for the 2026/27 season, giving every participating club from across the breadth of European football to write their exciting next chapter.

The conversations taking place in Nyon this week will soon give way to action across the continent as the qualifying rounds bring a new campaign to life.

"We finished last season just a few weeks ago but already we are here to start again and we are excited to get going," said Marchetti. "We wish all the teams good luck for what is to come."

For the clubs gathered at UEFA HQ this week, the season starts here.