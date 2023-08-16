Pep Guardiola becomes first coach to win UEFA Super Cup with three clubs

Pep Guardiola has become the first coach to win the UEFA Super Cup with three different clubs following Manchester City’s 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Sevilla (1-1 in normal time). The 52-year-old has also drawn level with Carlo Ancelotti to hold the joint record of both the most wins of the competition in total as a coach with four and has five victories as a player and a coach combined; again the joint most overall with Ancelotti.

Guardiola won his one and only Super Cup as a player in the 1992 edition as Barcelona beat Werder Bremen 3-2 on aggregate in a two-legged final. He then claimed his first two as a coach with the Catalan giants as Barcelona beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in 2009 and Porto 2-0 in 2011.

The Spaniard moved to Germany to take over at Bayern München in 2013 and almost immediately won the Super Cup with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

After a ten-year wait, Guardiola has now won the competition once more following another triumph against Sevilla, making City the 25th club to lift the trophy.

UEFA Super Cup coach records

Most wins (coach)

4 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014, 2022)

4 Pep Guardiola (Barcelona 2009, 2011, Bayern München 2013, Man City 2023)

2 Alex Ferguson (Aberdeen 1983, Manchester United 1991)

2 Raymond Goethals (Anderlecht 1976, 1978)

2 Arrigo Sacchi (Milan 1989, 1990)

2 Louis van Gaal (Ajax 1995, Barcelona 1997)

2 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017)

2 Diego Simeone (Atlético Madrid 2012, 2018)

Wins as player and coach

5 Carlo Ancelotti (1990; 2003, 2007, 2014, 2022)

5 Pep Guardiola (1992; 2009, 2011, 2013, 2023)

4 Zinédine Zidane (1996, 2002; 2016, 2017)

3 Diego Simeone (1999; 2012, 2018)

2 Luis Enrique (1997; 2015)



Wins with multiple teams

3 Pep Guardiola (Barcelona 2009, 2011, Bayern München 2013, Man City 2023)

2 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014, 2022)

2 Alex Ferguson (Aberdeen 1983, Manchester United 1991)

2 Louis van Gaal (Ajax 1995, Barcelona 1997)