Barcelona, Bayern seal top-two finishes
Tuesday 31 October 2017
Barcelona, still perfect after four games, and Bayern München have both clinched at least play-offs with two matches to go while Anderlecht and Qarabağ won away for first points.
- Fourth Barcelona victory ensures top-two finish but Sporting CP win keeps Group D alive
- Bayern seal top-two Group B finish and go clear after nine-man Paris lose to Anderlecht
- Man. United's Group A lead one point after draw with Benfica as Basel win; CSKA out
- Chelsea move three points clear of Roma and Atlético in Group C; Qarabağ off mark
The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into the play-offs to face the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.
Group A
Manchester United 1-1 Benfica
Basel 4-2 CSKA Moskva
Group B
Celtic 1-2 Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain 2-3 Anderlecht
Group C
Roma 1-2 Chelsea
Atlético Madrid 0-1 Qarabağ
Group D
Olympiacos 0-3 Barcelona
Sporting CP 2-0 Juventus
Wednesday games
Group E: Sevila v Spartak Moskva, Liverpool v Maribor
Group F: Napoli v Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord
Group G: Porto v RB Leipzig, Beşiktaş v Monaco
Group H: Tottenham Hotspur v Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund v APOEL