Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Barcelona, Bayern seal top-two finishes

Tuesday 31 October 2017

Barcelona, still perfect after four games, and Bayern München have both clinched at least play-offs with two matches to go while Anderlecht and Qarabağ won away for first points.

Barcelona have won all four of their games
Barcelona have won all four of their games ©UEFA.com
  • Fourth Barcelona victory ensures top-two finish but Sporting CP win keeps Group D alive
  • Bayern seal top-two Group B finish and go clear after nine-man Paris lose to Anderlecht
  • Man. United's Group A lead one point after draw with Benfica as Basel win; CSKA out
  • Chelsea move three points clear of Roma and Atlético in Group C; Qarabağ off mark

The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into the play-offs to face the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.

Group A
Manchester United 1-1 Benfica
Basel 4-2 CSKA Moskva

Group B
Celtic 1-2 Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain 2-3 Anderlecht

Watch the amazing Anderlecht comeback against Paris
Watch the amazing Anderlecht comeback against Paris

Group C
Roma 1-2 Chelsea
Atlético Madrid 0-1 Qarabağ

Group D
Olympiacos 0-3 Barcelona
Sporting CP 2-0 Juventus

Wednesday games
Group E: Sevila v Spartak Moskva, Liverpool v Maribor
Group F: Napoli v Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord
Group G: Porto v RB Leipzig, Beşiktaş v Monaco
Group H: Tottenham Hotspur v Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund v APOEL

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 6 February 2018

Related Items

UEFA Youth League highlights
23/04/2018

LiveUEFA Youth League highlights

UEFA Youth League matches were streamed live on UEFA.com this season; check out the best of the action.
Where to watch the Youth League final
20/04/2018

LiveWhere to watch the Youth League final

The UEFA Youth League final between Chelsea and Barcelona will be screened around the world thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and live-streamed in our MatchCentre in unsold markets.
UEFA Youth League highlights
23/04/2018

LiveUEFA Youth League highlights

UEFA Youth League matches were streamed live on UEFA.com this season; check out the best of the action.
Top