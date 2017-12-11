UEFA Youth League play-off draw
Monday 11 December 2017
Article summary
The play-off draw has paired holders Salzburg with Sporting CP, and Ajax with Paris Saint-Germain, while Real Madrid have been sent to Krasnodar and competition top scorer Ivan Ignatyev.
The UEFA Youth League play-off draw has paired holders Salzburg with Sporting CP, and Ajax with Paris Saint-Germain, while Real Madrid have been sent to Krasnodar and competition top scorer Ivan Ignatyev, who managed ten goals in four domestic champions path matches.
Play-off draw (ties 6/7 February)
Molde (NOR) v Monaco (FRA)
Internazionale Milano (ITA) v Spartak Moskva (RUS)
Ajax (NED) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Salzburg (AUT, holders) v Sporting CP (POR)
Brodarac (SRB) v Manchester United (ENG)
Nitra (SVK) v Feyenoord (NED)
Željezničar (BIH) v Atlético Madrid (ESP)
Krasnodar (RUS) v Real Madrid (ESP)
Knockout phase
• The eight play-off winners join the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners in the round of 16, with the draw for the remainder of the competition on 9 February.
Group winners: Barcelona (ESP), Basel (SUI), Bayern München (GER), Chelsea (ENG), Liverpool (ENG), Manchester City (ENG), Porto (POR), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Calendar: road to Nyon
Play-offs: 6/7 February
Knockout draw: 9 February
Round of 16: 20/21 February
Quarter-finals: 13/14 March
Semi-finals: 20 April (Nyon)
Final: 23 April (Nyon)