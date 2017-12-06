Tottenham and Porto into Youth League last 16

Spurs reach last 16 as Group H winners, Madrid pip Dortmund to play-offs



Porto win Group G and send Monaco to play-offs with 2-1 victory



Feyenoord beat Napoli in thriller to make play-offs behind Man. City



Group E winners Liverpool end with victory over play-off bound Spartak

Check out the final group standings

The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into February's play-offs where on Monday they will be drawn away to the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.

Through to last 16: Barcelona, Basel, Bayern München, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur

Through to play-offs: Ajax*, Atlético Madrid, Brodarac*, Feyenoord, Internazionale Milano*, Krasnodar*, Manchester United, Molde*, Monaco, Nitra*, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Salzburg (holders)*, Spartak Moskva, Sporting CP, Željezničar*



*from Domestic Champions path

Group E

Liverpool 2-0 Spartak Moskva

Maribor 0-1 Sevilla

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Manchester City

Feyenoord 4-3 Napoli

Group G

Porto 2-1 Monaco

RB Leipzig 4-0 Beşiktaş

Group H

Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 APOEL

Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday results:

Group A: Manchester United 1-0 CSKA Moskva, Benfica 0-0 Basel

Group B: Bayern München 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain, Celtic 3-1 Anderlecht

Group C: Chelsea 4-2 Atlético Madrid, Roma 3-0 Qarabağ

Group D: Barcelona 1-1 Sporting CP, Olympiacos 2-0 Juventus