Tottenham and Porto into Youth League last 16
Wednesday 6 December 2017
Tottenham Hotspur and Porto are through to the round of 16 and Real Madrid, Feyenoord and Monaco into the play-offs following the end of the group stage.
- Spurs reach last 16 as Group H winners, Madrid pip Dortmund to play-offs
- Porto win Group G and send Monaco to play-offs with 2-1 victory
- Feyenoord beat Napoli in thriller to make play-offs behind Man. City
- Group E winners Liverpool end with victory over play-off bound Spartak
- Check out the final group standings
The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into February's play-offs where on Monday they will be drawn away to the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.
Through to last 16: Barcelona, Basel, Bayern München, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur
Through to play-offs: Ajax*, Atlético Madrid, Brodarac*, Feyenoord, Internazionale Milano*, Krasnodar*, Manchester United, Molde*, Monaco, Nitra*, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Salzburg (holders)*, Spartak Moskva, Sporting CP, Željezničar*
*from Domestic Champions path
Group E
Liverpool 2-0 Spartak Moskva
Maribor 0-1 Sevilla
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Manchester City
Feyenoord 4-3 Napoli
Group G
Porto 2-1 Monaco
RB Leipzig 4-0 Beşiktaş
Group H
Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 APOEL
Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Tuesday results:
Group A: Manchester United 1-0 CSKA Moskva, Benfica 0-0 Basel
Group B: Bayern München 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain, Celtic 3-1 Anderlecht
Group C: Chelsea 4-2 Atlético Madrid, Roma 3-0 Qarabağ
Group D: Barcelona 1-1 Sporting CP, Olympiacos 2-0 Juventus