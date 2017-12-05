Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Basel, Chelsea, Bayern through to Youth League last 16

Tuesday 5 December 2017

Basel, Chelsea and Bayern all confirmed their places in the UEFA Youth League round of 16 as Manchester United, Atlético and Paris were forced to settle for the play-offs.

Luke McCormick celebrates after scoring against Atleti
  • Basel, Chelsea and Bayern seal places in round of 16
  • Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City already confirmed in last 16
  • Manchester United, Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain into play-offs
  • Barcelona concede first goal of group stage and drop only points in 90th minute
The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into February's play-offs where on 11 December they will be drawn away to the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.

Through to last 16: Barcelona, Basel, Bayern München, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City
Confirmed in play-offs: Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Spartak Moskva, Sporting CP, Ajax*, Brodarac*, Internazionale Milano*, Krasnodar*, Molde*, Nitra*, Salzburg (holders)*, Željezničar*

*from Domestic Champions path

Group A
Manchester United 1-0 CSKA Moskva
Benfica 0-0 Basel

Group B
Bayern München 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Celtic 3-1 Anderlecht

Group C
Chelsea 4-2 Atlético Madrid
Roma 3-0 Qarabağ

Maribor take the skills challenge
Maribor take the skills challenge

Group D
Barcelona 1-1 Sporting CP
Olympiacos 2-0 Juventus

Wednesday fixtures
Group E: Liverpool v Spartak Moskva, Maribor v Sevilla
Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City, Feyenoord v Napoli
Group G: RB Leipzig v Beşiktaş, Porto v Monaco
Group H: Tottenham Hotspur v APOEL, Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Through to last 16: Liverpool, Manchester City
Confirmed in play-offs: Spartak Moskva
Confirmed in top two: Monaco, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur
Can still finish first or second: Borussia Dortmund
Can still finish second: Feyenoord, Napoli, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk

