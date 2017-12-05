Basel, Chelsea, Bayern through to Youth League last 16
Tuesday 5 December 2017
Article summary
Basel, Chelsea and Bayern all confirmed their places in the UEFA Youth League round of 16 as Manchester United, Atlético and Paris were forced to settle for the play-offs.
Article top media content
Article body
- Basel, Chelsea and Bayern seal places in round of 16
- Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City already confirmed in last 16
- Manchester United, Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain into play-offs
- Barcelona concede first goal of group stage and drop only points in 90th minute
- Check out the final standings
The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into February's play-offs where on 11 December they will be drawn away to the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.
Through to last 16: Barcelona, Basel, Bayern München, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City
Confirmed in play-offs: Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Spartak Moskva, Sporting CP, Ajax*, Brodarac*, Internazionale Milano*, Krasnodar*, Molde*, Nitra*, Salzburg (holders)*, Željezničar*
*from Domestic Champions path
Group A
Manchester United 1-0 CSKA Moskva
Benfica 0-0 Basel
Group B
Bayern München 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Celtic 3-1 Anderlecht
Group C
Chelsea 4-2 Atlético Madrid
Roma 3-0 Qarabağ
Group D
Barcelona 1-1 Sporting CP
Olympiacos 2-0 Juventus
Wednesday fixtures
Group E: Liverpool v Spartak Moskva, Maribor v Sevilla
Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City, Feyenoord v Napoli
Group G: RB Leipzig v Beşiktaş, Porto v Monaco
Group H: Tottenham Hotspur v APOEL, Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund
Through to last 16: Liverpool, Manchester City
Confirmed in play-offs: Spartak Moskva
Confirmed in top two: Monaco, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur
Can still finish first or second: Borussia Dortmund
Can still finish second: Feyenoord, Napoli, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk