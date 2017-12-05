Basel, Chelsea, Bayern through to Youth League last 16

Basel, Chelsea and Bayern seal places in round of 16

Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City already confirmed in last 16

Manchester United, Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain into play-offs

Barcelona concede first goal of group stage and drop only points in 90th minute

Check out the final standings

The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into February's play-offs where on 11 December they will be drawn away to the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.

Through to last 16: Barcelona, Basel, Bayern München, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City

Confirmed in play-offs: Atlético Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Spartak Moskva, Sporting CP, Ajax*, Brodarac*, Internazionale Milano*, Krasnodar*, Molde*, Nitra*, Salzburg (holders)*, Željezničar*

*from Domestic Champions path

Group A

Manchester United 1-0 CSKA Moskva

Benfica 0-0 Basel

Group B

Bayern München 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Celtic 3-1 Anderlecht

Group C

Chelsea 4-2 Atlético Madrid

Roma 3-0 Qarabağ

Log in for free to watch the highlights Maribor take the skills challenge

Group D

Barcelona 1-1 Sporting CP

Olympiacos 2-0 Juventus



Wednesday fixtures

Group E: Liverpool v Spartak Moskva, Maribor v Sevilla

Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City, Feyenoord v Napoli

Group G: RB Leipzig v Beşiktaş, Porto v Monaco

Group H: Tottenham Hotspur v APOEL, Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Through to last 16: Liverpool, Manchester City

Confirmed in play-offs: Spartak Moskva

Confirmed in top two: Monaco, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur

Can still finish first or second: Borussia Dortmund

Can still finish second: Feyenoord, Napoli, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk