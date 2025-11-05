UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path fixtures and results: Chelsea, Madrid, Club Brugge perfect as Spurs lose to Copenhagen

The UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path league phase is in progress, running until 10 December.

Real Madrid made it four wins out of four on Tuesday thanks to a 4-0 win at previously unbeaten Liverpool and were followed a day later by Chelsea with their 5-0 success at Qarabağ, putting them top on goal difference, and Club Brugge, who ended Barcelona's own perfect start with a 2-0 victory, the Belgian side still to concede in the league phase.

Tottenham Hotspur's own perfect start was ended with a 3-2 home defeat by Copenhagen, meaning Atleti are up to second on ten points after defeating Union SG 5-0. Athletic Club are now seeking to move on to 12 points, away to Newcastle United.

In the UEFA Champions League path, the fixture list mirrors the first six matchdays of the league phase in the senior competition. The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 will be drawn at home to the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will visit the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path. The round of 32 draw is on Friday 12 December.

UEFA Youth League highlights: Liverpool 0-4 Real Madrid

Watch streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

Kick-off times CET

League phase results so far

Standings

Wednesday 5 November

Qarabağ 0-5 Chelsea

Benfica 5-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Pafos 0-2 Villarreal

Ajax 7-2 Galatasaray

Marseille 0-0 Atalanta

Club Brugge 2-0 Barcelona

Inter vs Kairat Almaty (16:00)

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund (16:00)

Newcastle United vs Athletic Club (16:00)

Tuesday 4 November

Bodø/Glimt 0-7 Monaco

Napoli 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Slavia Praha 5-1 Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Bayern München

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Copenhagen

Juventus 2-2 Sporting CP

Liverpool 0-4 Real Madrid

Olympiacos 2-2 PSV Eindhoven

Atlético de Madrid 5-0 Union Saint-Gilloise

UEFA Youth League highlights: Paris 3-0 Bayern München

Wednesday 22 October

Galatasaray 3-2 Bodø/Glimt

Athletic Club 3-0 Qarabağ

Monaco 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Atalanta 2-0 Slavia Praha

Chelsea 6-3 Ajax

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-5 Liverpool

Sporting CP 2-1 Marseille

Bayern München 0-3 Club Brugge

Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus

UEFA Youth League highlights: Bayern München 0-3 Club Brugge

Tuesday 21 October

Kairat Almaty 1-3 Pafos

Barcelona 3-0 Olympiacos

Villarreal 2-1 Manchester City

Arsenal 3-4 Atlético de Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain

PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Napoli

Union Saint-Gilloise 1-2 Inter

Newcastle United 1-5 Benfica

Copenhagen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

UEFA Youth League highlights: Arsenal 3-4 Atleti

Wednesday 1 October

Qarabağ 0-5 Copenhagen

Villarreal 1-0 Juventus

Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 PSV Eindhoven

Napoli 1-1 Sporting CP

Arsenal 1-2 Olympiacos

Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 Newcastle United

Monaco 3-5 Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Athletic Club

Barcelona 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

UEFA Youth League highlights: Leverkusen 3-2 PSV

Tuesday 30 September

Kairat Almaty 1-4 Real Madrid

Bodø/Glimt 0-6 Tottenham Hotspur

Pafos 0-3 Bayern München

Galatasaray 0-2 Liverpool

Atalanta 0-2 Club Brugge

Marseille 3-5 Ajax

Chelsea 5-2 Benfica

Inter 2-2 Slavia Praha

Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Youth League highlights: Chelsea 5-2 Benfica

Thursday 18 September

Copenhagen 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 Galatasaray

Sporting CP 3-2 Kairat Almaty

Club Brugge 1-0 Monaco

Manchester City 2-0 Napoli

Newcastle United 2-3 Barcelona

UEFA Youth League highlights: Man City 2-0 Napoli

Wednesday 17 September

Olympiacos 4-0 Pafos

Slavia Praha 5-0 Bodø/Glimt

Paris Saint-Germain 5-1 Atalanta

Ajax 1-1 Inter

Liverpool 0-0 Atlético de Madrid

Bayern München 2-3 Chelsea

UEFA Youth League highlights: Juventus 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday 16 September

Athletic Club 3-1 Arsenal

Benfica 7-1 Qarabağ

PSV Eindhoven 6-2 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 Villarreal

Real Madrid 3-2 Marseille

UEFA Youth League highlights: Real Madrid 3-2 Marseille

League phase fixtures to come

Tuesday 25 November

Bodø/Glimt vs Juventus (11:00)

Galatasaray vs Union Saint-Gilloise (12:00)

Ajax vs Benfica (13:00)

Slavia Praha vs Athletic Club (13:00)

Chelsea vs Barcelona (14:00)

Napoli vs Qarabağ (14:00)

Marseille vs Newcastle United (14:30)

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal (16:00)

Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen (16:00)

UEFA Youth League highlights: Monaco 2-4 Tottenham

Wednesday 26 November

Pafos vs Monaco (13:00)

Copenhagen vs Kairat Almaty (13:45)

Arsenal vs Bayern München (14:00)

Sporting CP vs Club Brugge (14:00)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Atalanta (14:00)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur (14:30)

Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven (15:00)

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid (16:00)

Atlético de Madrid vs Inter (16:00)﻿

Youth League highlights: Atalanta 0-2 Club Brugge

Tuesday 9 December

Kairat Almaty vs Olympiacos (09:00)

Bayern München vs Sporting CP (13:30)

Atalanta vs Chelsea (14:00)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Slavia Praha (14:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid (14:30)

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Marseille (14:30)

Monaco vs Galatasaray (15:00)

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt (16:00)

Inter vs Liverpool (16:00)

UEFA Youth League highlights: Barcelona 2-1 Paris

Wednesday 10 December

Qarabağ vs Ajax (12:00)

Benfica vs Napoli (12:00)

Villarreal vs Copenhagen (12:00)

Athletic Club vs Paris Saint-Germain (13:00)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Newcastle United (14:00)

Juventus vs Pafos (15:00)

Club Brugge vs Arsenal (15:30)

Borussia Dortmund vs Bodø/Glimt (16:00)

Real Madrid vs Manchester City (16:00)

League phase: What happens if teams are level on points? If two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the league phase matches then, as per paragraph 16.01 of the competition regulations, the following criteria are applied, in this order, to determine their rankings: a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase

f. Higher number of points obtained collectively by league phase opponents

g. Superior collective goal difference of league phase opponents

h. Higher number of goals scored collectively by league phase opponents

i. Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all league phase matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

j. Drawing of lots Between Matchday 1 and Matchday 5, teams that are level on points will be separated using the following criteria: a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase If teams are still equal in all aspects with the application of these criteria, they will be given equal ranking in the table, ordered alphabetically based on their abbreviated name.

Team guide

• Along with holders Barcelona, the first three-time winners, other past champions involved in this path are twice victors Chelsea, plus Benfica, Olympiacos and Real Madrid. Paris Saint-Germain are past runners-up.

• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Manchester City, Paris and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all 13 editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).

• Inter topped the new-look league phase last season with a perfect 18 points, two ahead of Sporting CP and AZ Alkmaar (who are in the domestic champions path this term). Inter, like Man City and Olympiacos (who began their title defence from the domestic champions path) were to reach the quarter-finals.

• Making their competition debuts in this path are Bodø/Glimt and Union SG.

Watch: Youth League documentary film on UEFA.tv

Format

The UEFA Youth League introduced a new format in 2024/25, adapting to the format change of the senior UEFA club competitions.

As before, the contenders are split into two paths, the UEFA Champions League path and the domestic champions path, both of which are played through the rest of the year, before they come together for the knockout phase in 2026.

The UEFA Champions League path includes the 36 youth teams of the clubs that have qualified for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. The league stage will mirror the Champions League league phase but is limited to the first six matchdays, with the same matches played in both competitions (three at home and three away).

The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path.

A further open draw will be held for the round of 16 onwards. The tournament will, as before, conclude with a final four (semi-finals and final) played at the traditional venue of Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland.

Leroy Sané: 'Youth League was something special'

Knockout draw and match dates

Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 3/4 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 24/25 February

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Format explained