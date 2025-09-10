UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path fixtures

The UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path league phase kicks off on 16 September.

In the UEFA Champions League path, the fixture list mirrors the first six matchdays of the league phase in the senior competition. The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 will be drawn at home to the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will visit the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path. The round of 32 draw is on Friday 12 December.

Kick-off times CET, fixture dates/times from Matchday 3 TBC

League phase fixtures

Standings

Tuesday 16 September

Athletic Club vs Arsenal (12:00)

Benfica vs Qarabağ (12:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise (14:00)

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund (14:00)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal (14:00)

Real Madrid vs Marseille (16:00)

Wednesday 17 September

Olympiacos vs Pafos (12:30)

Slavia Praha vs Bodø/Glimt (13:00)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta (14:30)

Ajax vs Inter (15:00)

Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid (16.00)

Bayern München vs Chelsea (16:00)



Thursday 18 September

Club Brugge vs Monaco (13:30)

Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen (13:45)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray (14:00)

Sporting CP vs Kairat Almaty (14.00)

Manchester City vs Napoli (16:00)

Newcastle United vs Barcelona (16:00)



Tuesday 30 September

Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid (09:00)

Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur (11:00)

Pafos vs Bayern München (13:00)

Galatasaray vs Liverpool (14:00)

Atalanta vs Club Brugge (14:00)

Marseille vs Ajax (14:30)

Chelsea vs Benfica (16:00)

Inter vs Slavia Praha (16:00)

Atlético de Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt (16:00)



Wednesday 1 October

Qarabağ vs Copenhagen (12:00)

Villarreal vs Juventus (12:00)

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)

Napoli vs Sporting CP (14:00)

Arsenal vs Olympiacos (14:00)

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United (14:30)

Monaco vs Manchester City (15:00)

Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club (16:00)

Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)



Matchday 3

Tuesday 21 October

Arsenal vs Atlético de Madrid (TBC)

Barcelona vs Olympiacos (TBC)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Paris Saint-Germain (TBC)

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund (TBC)

Kairat Almaty vs Pafos (TBC)

Newcastle United vs Benfica (TBC)

PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli (TBC)

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Inter (TBC)

Villarreal vs Manchester City (TBC)

Wednesday 22 October

Athletic Club vs Qarabağ (TBC)

Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur (TBC)

Atalanta vs Slavia Praha (TBC)

Chelsea vs Ajax (TBC)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool (TBC)

Galatasaray vs Bodø/Glimt (TBC)

Bayern München vs Club Brugge (TBC)

Real Madrid vs Juventus (TBC)

Sporting CP vs Marseille (TBC)

Matchday 4

Tuesday 4 November

Atlético de Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise (TBC)

Bodø/Glimt vs Monaco (TBC)

Juventus vs Sporting CP (TBC)

Liverpool vs Real Madrid (TBC)

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt (TBC)

Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven (TBC)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München (TBC)

Slavia Praha vs Arsenal (TBC)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Copenhagen (TBC)

Wednesday 5 November

Ajax vs Galatasaray (TBC)

Club Brugge vs Barcelona (TBC)

Inter vs Kairat Almaty (TBC)

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund (TBC)

Newcastle United vs Athletic Club (TBC)

Marseille vs Atalanta (TBC)

Pafos vs Villarreal (TBC)

Qarabağ vs Chelsea (TBC)

Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen (TBC)

Matchday 5

Tuesday 25 November

Ajax vs Benfica (TBC)

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal (TBC)

Chelsea vs Barcelona (TBC)

Bodø/Glimt vs Juventus (TBC)

Galatasaray vs Union Saint-Gilloise (TBC)

Manchester City vs Bayer Leverkusen (TBC)

Marseille vs Newcastle United (TBC)

Slavia Praha vs Athletic Club (TBC)

Napoli vs Qarabağ (TBC)

Wednesday 26 November

Arsenal vs Bayern München (TBC)

Atlético de Madrid vs Inter (TBC)

Copenhagen vs Kairat Almaty (TBC)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Atalanta (TBC)

Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven (TBC)

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid (TBC)

Pafos vs Monaco (TBC)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur (TBC)

Sporting CP vs Club Brugge (TBC)

Matchday 6

Tuesday 9 December

Kairat Almaty vs Olympiacos (TBC)

Bayern München vs Sporting CP (TBC)

Monaco vs Galatasaray (TBC)

Atalanta vs Chelsea (TBC)

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt (TBC)

Inter vs Liverpool (TBC)

PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid (TBC)

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Marseille (TBC)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Slavia Praha (TBC)

Wednesday 10 December

Athletic Club vs Paris Saint-Germain (TBC)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Newcastle United (TBC)

Borussia Dortmund vs Bodø/Glimt (TBC)

Club Brugge vs Arsenal (TBC)

Juventus vs Pafos (TBC)

Qarabağ vs Ajax (TBC)

Real Madrid vs Manchester City (TBC)

Benfica vs Napoli (TBC)

Villarreal vs Copenhagen (TBC)

League phase: What happens if teams are level on points? If two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the league phase matches then, as per paragraph 16.01 of the competition regulations, the following criteria are applied, in this order, to determine their rankings: a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase

f. Higher number of points obtained collectively by league phase opponents

g. Superior collective goal difference of league phase opponents

h. Higher number of goals scored collectively by league phase opponents

i. Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all league phase matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

j. Drawing of lots Between Matchday 1 and Matchday 5, teams that are level on points will be separated using the following criteria: a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase If teams are still equal in all aspects with the application of these criteria, they will be given equal ranking in the table, ordered alphabetically based on their abbreviated name.

Team guide

• Along with holders Barcelona, the first three-time winners, other past champions involved in this path are twice victors Chelsea, plus Benfica, Olympiacos and Real Madrid. Paris Saint-Germain are past runners-up.

• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Manchester City, Paris and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all 13 editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).

• Inter topped the new-look league phase last season with a perfect 18 points, two ahead of Sporting CP and AZ Alkmaar (who are in the domestic champions path this term). Inter, like Man City and Olympiacos (who began their title defence from the domestic champions path) were to reach the quarter-finals.

• Making their competition debuts in this path are Bodø/Glimt and Union SG.

Format

The UEFA Youth League introduced a new format in 2024/25, adapting to the format change of the senior UEFA club competitions.

As before, the contenders are split into two paths, the UEFA Champions League path and the domestic champions path, both of which are played through the rest of the year, before they come together for the knockout phase in 2026.

The UEFA Champions League path includes the 36 youth teams of the clubs that have qualified for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. The league stage will mirror the Champions League league phase but is limited to the first six matchdays, with the same matches played in both competitions (three at home and three away).

The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path.

A further open draw will be held for the round of 16 onwards. The tournament will, as before, conclude with a final four (semi-finals and final) played at the traditional venue of Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland.

Knockout draw and match dates

Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 3/4 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 24/25 February

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

