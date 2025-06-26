England vs Germany U21 EURO final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

England will face Germany in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship final in Slovakia on Saturday 28 June.

Match at a glance When: Saturday 28 June (21:00 CET)

Where: National Football Stadium, Bratislava

What: U21 EURO final

Who: Holders England versus fellow three-time winners Germany

What do you need to know?

History will be made when these traditional European powerhouses go head to head for the silverware in Bratislava on Saturday. Both nations have lifted the trophy three times – England from four previous finals, Germany from five – and the winner will only be one shy of the tournament record of five successes held jointly by Spain and Italy.

The top scorers in qualifying with 41 goals, England edged through the group stage in second place with only one victory, in their opener against Czechia, from their three games. Lee Carsley's charges went through the gears in the knockout phase though, beating Spain 3-1 in the last eight before a Harvey Elliott double secured a 2-1 success over Netherlands in the semi-finals.

Germany head into this decider unbeaten throughout the entire campaign and as the only team with a 100% record at the finals. Antonio Di Salvo's side eased through the group stage thanks to victories over Slovenia, Czechia and England then beat nine-man Italy 3-2 after extra time in a last-eight thriller. They returned to their imperious best when dispatching France 3-0 in the semi-finals.

Highlights: England 1-2 Germany

The statistics confirm that the two best teams in the tournament have reached this showpiece. Germany are the top scorers at the finals with 15 goals and have the tournament's leading scorer in Nick Woltemade, whose six strikes puts him two clear of his nearest rival, England's Elliott. Meanwhile, the Young Lions top the rankings for possession (58.6%) and passing accuracy (89.6%) across the finals.

Two of those Germany goals – from Ansgar Knauff and Nelson Weiper – came in their 2-1 victory against England in the group stage, and there is a further good omen for Di Salvo's men in the fact Germany overcame the Young Lions 4-0 in the only previous U21 final between these nations back in 2009.

2009 U21 EURO final: Germany 4-0 England

Possible line-ups

England: Beadle; Hinshelwood, Quansah, Cresswell, Livramento; Scott, Anderson; Hutchinson, McAtee, Elliott; Stansfield



Germany: Atubolu; Collins, Oermann, Arrey-Mbi, Brown; Nebel, Martel, Reitz; Knauff, Woltemade, Weiper

Finals statistics

Road to the final

Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F41 A6

Group stage results (2nd in Group B): 3-1 vs Czechia, 0-0 vs Slovenia, 1-2 vs Germany

Quarter-finals: 3-1 vs Spain

Semi-finals: 2-1 vs Netherlands

Highlights: England 2-1 Netherlands

Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F35 A10

Group stage results (1st in Group B): 3-0 vs Slovenia, 4-2 vs Czechia, 2-1 vs England

Quarter-finals: 3-2aet vs Italy

Semi-finals: 3-0 vs France

Highlights: Germany 3-0 France

View from the camps

Lee Carsley, England coach: "It can't be an achievement – even if I am really proud of the lads – just to get to a final. We want to try to win it. We believe we can. I have a lot of belief in this squad – the way they approach every training session and how committed and together they are is testament to themselves. We have a squad who believe we can win, which is important if we are going to go that one step more."

Harvey Elliott, England midfielder: "We want to do it for everyone who couldn't be here, ourselves, the supporters who are here and those back home. We see it all and we're so thankful. One last push and hopefully we can be champions again."

Alex Scott, England midfielder: "It's always tough coming to these major tournaments when you're England – we know the pressure that comes with. We had a tough start and didn't play as well as we thought we could. Then we turned it on in the quarters and semis and, with one more final push, hopefully we can lift the trophy."

Antonio Di Salvo, Germany coach: "The group stage match will have no bearing on the final as far as I'm concerned. Several games have been played since then. A final is a final and every team that reaches a final plays to win it. England have improved and they were very dominant against Spain. It will be an even game.

"Lee Carsley said after the group game that they would see us in the final. That is indeed what's happened and I am looking forward to the final."

Top scorer: Woltemade's six goals

Nick Woltemade, Germany striker: "England are a really good team. We played against each other in the group stage, although we were going through already. But we have now played 20 games and we didn't lose even one, and we want to keep that going."

Nnamdi Collins, Germany defender: "With the international team, this will be by far the biggest game in my career. All of my games are big, but this is going to be very big, for all of us. I'm very hyped."