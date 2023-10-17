Women's Champions League round 2: Roma, Slavia back in group stage

The UEFA Women's Champions League group stage line-up is being decided tonight with Roma and Slavis Praha the first teams through from round 2 to join the four automatic entants.

The remaining ten places will be decided later and while the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Ajax and Benfica hold strong leads after last week's legs, ties including Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United and Wolfsburg vs Paris FC remain delicately poised.

Holders Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea and record eight-time champions Lyon enter directly in the group stage, with the draw at 13:00 CET on Friday and the first matches on 14 and 15 November.

Who is in the Women's Champions League group stage? The holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and Spain) enter in the group stage. As Barcelona are both title holders and champions of Spain, the champions of the fourth-ranked association (England) also enter in the group stage. Barcelona (ESP, holders), Lyon (FRA), Bayern München (GER), Chelsea (ENG) They will be joined by the 12 winners of the round 2 ties, seven coming through the champions path (for domestic champions) and five from the league path (for domestic runners-up and third-placed teams). Roma (ITA), Slavia Praha (CZE)

Round 2 ties

Wednesday 18 October

Vorskla 1-6 Roma (agg: 1-9)

Evelyne Viens added to her first-leg goal before the break, and although Nicole Kozlova struck for Vorskla, Bárbara Latorre opened her Roma account soon after and Lucia Di Guglielmo scored twice before a pair of own goals. Roma also made the group stage on debut last season, reaching the quarter-finals.

Universitatea Olimpia Cluj 0-6 Slavia Praha (agg: 0-11)

Slavia are also into a second straight group stage after Marjolen Nekesa added to her two first-leg goals and Tamara Morávková, Molly McLaughlin, Martina Šurnovská and substitutes Haleigh Stackpole and Michaela Khýrová

Slavia are back in the group stage SK Slavia Praha

Rosengård vs Spartak Subotica (18:00, first leg 2-1)

Sparta Praha vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:30, first leg 0-5)

Wolfsburg vs Paris FC (18:45, first leg 3-3)

Ajax vs Zürich (19:00, first leg 6-0)

St. Pölten vs Valur (19:00, first leg 4-0)

Brann vs Glasgow City (19:00, first leg 4-0)

Twente vs Häcken (19:00, first leg, first leg 2-2)

Vålerenga vs Real Madrid (19:30, first leg 1-2)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United (20:00, first leg 1-1)

Benfica vs Apollon (20:30, first leg 7-0)

All times CET

Wednesday 11 October

Zürich 0-6 Ajax

A Romée Leuchter hat-trick was the highlight as Ajax, who reached the old knockout round of 16 in 2018/19, put themselves in sight of their (and the Netherlands') group bow. Zürich, who made the group stage last season, were two down at the break through Quinty Sabajo and Chasity Grant, before Leuchter added her three goals in a 14-minute second-half spell. Substitute Danique Tolhoek, 18, got the visitors' sixth late on.

Real Madrid will take a 2-1 lead to Vålerenga Real Madrid CF

Real Madrid 2-1 Vålerenga

Madrid made the group stage in both their previous campaigns but Vålerenga, beaten by Häcken at this stage two years ago, held out to give themselves hope for the return in Norway. Claudia Zornoza struck early but Felicia Rogic equalised, and although Rocío Gálvez restored the hosts' lead just before half-time, dominant Madrid could not increase their advantage.

Roma 3-0 Vorskla

Roma, who made the quarter-finals on debut last season, put on a dominant performance, with goals from Viens, Manuela Giugliano and Valentina Giacinti giving the home side a healthy first-leg advantage.

Roma celebrate going 1-0 up AS Roma via Getty Images

Apollon 0-7 Benfica

Benfica look on course to make it three group-stage appearances in a row after victory in Limassol. There were two goals each by Marie-Yasmine Alidou (her first was Benfica's 1,000th in their 184 competitive games) and substitute Jéssica Silva, who struck both hers in added time.

Spartak Subotica 1-2 Rosengård

Another of last season's group contenders have a lead to defend in the return leg after Ria Öling's winner 18 minutes from time. Caroline Seger's early goal had been cancelled out by Spartak's Željka Belovan.

Glasgow City 0-4 Brann

Neither Scotland nor Norway have previously had a team in the group stage, but Brann look well placed to ensure their nation's wait ends after an impressive display. Rakel Engesvik scored on five minutes and Justine Kvaleng Kielland doubled the lead before the quarter-hour mark with a superb looping finish. Engesvik produced some individual skill to make it 3-0 before half-time, with Marit Lund adding a fourth late in the second half.

Brann celebrate Rakel Engesvik making it 3-0 Getty Images

Slavia Praha 5-0 Universitatea Olimpia Cluj

Slavia too are in a strong position to earn a second straight group campaign, never looking back after two goals in the first nine minutes by Nekesa. Michaela Khýrová made it three at the break and the evergreen Petra Divišová and Karolína Křivská increased the advantage in the final minutes.

Häcken 2-2 Twente

Leonie Vliek equalised for the visitors on 53 minutes to leave this tie delicately poised. Katariina Kosola had put 2021/22 group contenders Häcken ahead for the first time, after Felicia Schröder had cancelled out Taylor Ziemer's opener for Twente just before half-time.

Twente celebrate scoring in their 2-2 draw at Häcken FC Twente

Tuesday 10 October

Manchester United 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

United came from behind on their debut to get a draw against the two-time finalists, thanks to a headed equaliser from substitute Melvine Malard. The goal came just four minutes into her first European appearance for the club she joined this summer from Lyon, with whom she won the Women's Champions League in 2022. Paris had taken the lead early in the second half through Tabitha Chawinga, the first Malawian to score in UEFA competition and appear in the Women's Champions League.

Melvine Malard takes the congratulations after scoring United's first Women's Champions League goal Manchester United via Getty Images

Paris FC 3-3 Wolfsburg

In their round 1 final, Paris FC knocked out former champions Arsenal on penalties after a 3-3 draw in which they led twice. It was a similar story here against two-time winners Wolfsburg as the home side were 2-1 and 3-2 ahead in a thrilling first half, but Popp equalised both times for the 2023 runners-up on the 15th anniversary of her European debut for Duisburg against Neftekhimik.

Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 Sparta Praha

The four-time champions look set for their debut in the three-year-old group stage as Laura Freigang hit a hat-trick against the former quarter-finalists, who ended with ten players and need a big turnaround in Prague to avoid a third straight round 2 exit.

Frankfurt beat Sparta Praha 5-0 with a hat-trick from Laura Freigang (No10) Eintracht Frankfurt

Valur 0-4 St. Pölten

Last season, St. Pölten needed a late extra-time goal at KuPS Kuopio to earn a group-stage debut, but they look well placed for a more comfortable progression next week in Austria, with 17-year-old Valentina Mädl scoring twice in their win away to former quarter-finalists Valur. Regardless of the second-leg result, the Icelandic side will be back next season after clinching their third straight domestic title.

Meet the teams

• Häcken, Man United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Roma, Rosengård, Slavia Praha, Sparta Praha and Wolfsburg are beginning their campaigns in round 2, while the other 15 contenders came through round 1 in September.

• Eintracht Frankfurt (who knocked out Juventus in round 1) won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt. In 2005/06 they drew 1-1 with Sparta in the second qualifying round, both teams getting through the group.

• The 2022/23 runners-up Wolfsburg are two-time champions. Paris Saint-Germain are twice runners-up.

• Paris Saint-Germain and Roma (on debut) reached last season's quarter-finals. Glasgow City, Häcken, Madrid, Slavia, Sparta and Valur have previously made the quarter-finals, while Paris FC (who knocked out Arsenal in this season's round 1) got to the 2012/13 semis under the name Juvisy.

• Benfica and Madrid, like Paris Saint-Germain and Wolfsburg, aim to keep up their record of reaching the group stage every season since its 2021/22 introduction; the four automatic entrants already know they will do so. Also hoping to return after featuring in last season's group stage, along with Roma, are Rosengård, Slavia, St. Pölten and Zürich. Häcken appeared in the 2021/22 group stage.

• Man United are making their debut. Their defender Hannah Blundell scored against Paris Saint-Germain for Chelsea in the 2018/19 quarter-finals.

• Cyprus, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Scotland and Serbia are yet to be represented in the group stage.

Women's Champions League great saves of the season

Which tie is in which path?

Champions path

Apollon LFC vs Benfica

Zürich vs Ajax

Roma vs FC Vorskla

Valur vs St. Pölten

Slavia Praha vs Universitatea Olimpia Cluj

Glasgow City vs Brann

Spartak Subotica vs Rosengård

League path

Häcken vs Twente

Real Madrid vs Vålerenga

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sparta Praha

Paris FC vs Wolfsburg

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain

Season calendar

Round 2

First leg: 10/11 October

Second leg: 18 October

Group stage draw

20 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 14/15 November

Matchday 2: 22/23 November

Matchday 3: 13/14 December

Matchday 4: 20/21 December

Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

6 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 19/20 March

Second leg: 27/28 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 20/21 April

Second leg: 27/28 April

Final (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)

25 May