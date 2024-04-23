Chelsea vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Chelsea and Barcelona meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg on Saturday 27 April at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona vs Chelsea at a glance When: Saturday 27 April (18:30 CET kick-off)

Where: Stamford Bridge, London﻿

What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg

Final: Saturday 25 May (18:00 CET kick-off), San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao

What do you need to know?

Erin Cuthbert's first-half goal proved enough for Chelsea to gain a memorable 1-0 victory in Catalonia last Saturday. Barcelona had not lost a competitive home match since 2019, and had not failed to score in a home Champions League game in more than eight years, but were restricted by Chelsea to just a single shot on target.

As for the Blues, they added Barcelona to a list of teams they have beaten away in the last two years that already included Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, not to mention their 3-0 first-leg quarter-final victory at Ajax in March.

However, they have been vulnerable at Stamford Bridge; after winning 1-0 at Lyon in the quarter-finals last season, Chelsea ended up needing an added time of extra time equaliser and shoot-out success to go through at home, and a few weeks later they lost 1-0 to Barcelona in London after Caroline Graham Hansen made the difference in their semi-final opener.

The return ended 1-1 (the only game Barcelona did not win in the 25-game unbeaten home European run that ended against Chelsea) as the Blaugrana went on to claim their second title in three seasons, two years on from defeating the Blues 4-0 in Gothenburg. But now Barcelona need to overturn a first-leg deficit to advance, something they have only managed once before, in the 2018/19 round of 32, when they lost 3-1 at BIIK-Kazygurt but won 3-0 at home on their way to a debut final.

Defender Mapi León remains sidelined for Barcelona, while Chelsea are missing long-term absentees Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel and Aniek Nouwen as well as Maren Mjelde. Millie Bright was an unused first-leg substitute for Chelsea but not made it on to the pitch since her November knee injury.

Chelsea vs Barcelona in Europe 2023/24 semi-final first leg: Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea 2022/23 semi-finals: Chelsea 0-1/1-1 Barcelona (agg: 1-2) 2020/21 final: Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona (Gothenburg) First-named team at home in opening leg of two-legged ties

Form guide

Chelsea

Last six games: WWLLDW

Last match: Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea, 20/04, Champions League semi-final first leg

Where they stand: 2nd in English Women's Super League

Barcelona

Last six games: LWWWWW

Last match: Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea, 20/04, Champions League semi-final first leg

Next match: Levante Las Planas vs Barcelona, 24/04, league

Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Women's Primera División, Copa de la Reina final

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, Nüsken, James; Ramírez

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Rolfö; Bonmatí, Walsh, Alexia Putellas; Graham Hansen, Paralluelo, Caldentey

View from the camps

Emma Hayes, Chelsea manager: "We have underperformed against Barcelona at home. Barcelona have another level in them and I think that's clear. Maybe they don't feel they were at their best [in the first leg] and we have to anticipate that."

Jonatan Giráldez, Barcelona coach: "The strategies we work on will be the key. It's OK in the good moments, when things are easy. But in the bad moments, when the performance is not as good as we expected before the game, we all have to show our real character. I have a lot of confidence in my team. All we have to do at Chelsea is win the game."

Keira Walsh, Barcelona midfielder: "It's definitely not beyond us. We had chances at the end [of the first leg] and we can take a positive from that. Everybody fights for the badge; that's what we'll do at Stamford Bridge. This is such a special team and I have full faith that we can do it."

