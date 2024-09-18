Women's Champions League round 2 first legs: Juventus beat Paris Saint-Germain, Häcken edge Arsenal, Benfica, Man City and Wolfsburg among winners

Juventus, Häcken, Benfica, Manchester City and Wolfsburg produced some eye-catching results as UEFA Women's Champions League round 2 began with eight first legs on Wednesday.

In all, 12 ties decide who joins automatic group stage entrants Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern München and Chelsea in the 27 September draw. The remaining first legs are on Thursday and Sunday with the returns next Wednesday and Thursday.

The 15 teams that went through from the round 1 finals are joined by nine clubs beginning at this stage: Häcken, Hammarby, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid, Roma and Slavia Praha.

Matches

All times CET

First legs

WEDNESDAY 18 SEPTEMBER

Juventus 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Having reached at least the quarter-finals for the last five seasons, Paris face a tough task to keep up their ever-present group stage record with Sofia Cantore's solo goal the highlight of Juve's display.

Häcken 1-0 Arsenal

Tabitha Tindell scored with 13 minutes left for 2023/24 quarter-finalists Häcken, seeking a third group spot in four years. Arsenal had most of the play, hitting the woodwork twice.

Jess Park (left) celebrates the first of her two City goals at Paris FC Getty Images

Paris FC 0-5 Manchester City

Man City are on course for a group debut, set on their way by two memorable first-half goals as Jess Park finished off a brilliant team move and then, on her competitive City debut, Vivianne Miedema produced an acrobatic volley against the team that knocked out Arsenal and Wolfsburg in qualifying last year.

Hammarby 1-2 Benfica

The 12,062 crowd, a competition record for qualifying in any format, were thrilled as Julie Blakstad gave the European debutants an early lead but Cristina Martin-Prieto and Andreia Norton struck either side of half-time.



Fiorentina 0-7 Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg look set to avoid a second straight exit at this stage with Alex Popp scoring a hat-trick on her 98th European appearance to reach 35 goals in the competition.



Roma 3-1 Servette FCCF

Two goals in the last five minutes by substitute Evelyne Viens left Roma well placed to make the group stage for the third time in as many entries.

Evelyne Viens scored two late goals to give Roma the advantage AS Roma via Getty Images

Osijek 1-4 Twente

Twente are in position to emulate Ajax's group debut last season following a burst of second-half goals in Croatia, the pick Alieke Tuin's superb first-time chip to make it 2-1.

Anderlecht 1-2 Vålerenga

Vålerenga will take a lead back to Norway thanks to early goals by Michaela Dominique Kovacs (who was later sent off) and Karina Sævik.

THURSDAY 19 SEPTEMBER

Sporting CP vs Real Madrid (17:00)

Galatasaray vs Slavia Praha (18:00)

St. Pölten vs Mura (19:00)

SUNDAY 22 SEPTEMBER

Vorskla Poltava vs Celtic (13:00)

Played in Airdrie, Scotland

Second legs

WEDNESDAY 25 SEPTEMBER

Slavia Praha vs Galatasaray (18:00)

Wolfsburg vs Fiorentina (18:30, first leg: 7-0)

Vålerenga vs Anderlecht (18:30, first leg: 2-1)

Benfica vs Hammarby (21:00, first leg: 2-1)

THURSDAY 26 SEPTEMBER

Paris Saint-Germain vs Juventus (18:45, first leg: 1-3)

Mura vs St. Pölten (19:00)

Servette FCCF vs Roma (19:00, first leg: 1-3)

Twente vs Osijek (19:45, first leg: 4-1)

Manchester City vs Paris FC (20:00, first leg: 5-0)

Real Madrid vs Sporting CP (20:00)

Celtic vs Vorskla Poltava﻿ (20:15)

Arsenal vs Häcken (20:30, first leg: 0-1)

Team guide

• Wolfsburg and Arsenal (who both lost to Paris FC in qualifying last year) have one title each, while Paris Saint-Germain have twice reached the final.

• Paris Saint-Germain lost in last season's semi-finals; Benfica and Häcken reached the quarters.

• Manchester City and Paris FC (in their previous guise of Juvisy) have got to the semi-finals. Real Madrid, Roma and Slavia are past quarter-finalists.

• Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid aim to keep up their record of reaching the group stage every season since its 2021/22 introduction, which Barcelona, Bayern, Chelsea and Lyon are already assured of doing.

• Further clubs hoping to return after featuring in last season's group stage are Paris FC, Roma, Slavia and St. Pölten. Arsenal and Servette have also previously contested the post-2021/22 group stage. Fiorentina and Twente made the last 16 in the old knockout format.

• Hammarby are making their debut while Galatasaray played their first UEFA competition games in round 1.

• Celtic and Sporting had never previously got through a round in Europe. Anderlecht, Mura, Osijek, Vålerenga and Vorskla Poltava are also bidding to make the last 16 for the first time.

• Belgium, Croatia, Scotland, Slovenia and Türkiye have never been represented in the post-2021/22 group stage.

• Twente beat Osijek 4-0 in the 2013/14 qualifying round.

• Wolfsburg beat Fiorentina 7-3 on aggregate in the 2017/18 round of 32.

• Arsenal beat Häcken (then known as Göteborg) 3-2 on aggregate in the 2011/12 quarter-finals, coming back from 2-0 down overall early in the second leg. Arsenal signed Häcken's Rosa Kafaji this summer.

Which path is each tie in?

The round 2 draw was split into two paths: the champions path (with 14 teams competing for seven group places) and the league path (ten teams competing for five group spots). Both consist of two-legged ties.

Champions path

St. Pölten vs Mura

Benfica vs Hammarby*

Osijek vs Twente

Galatasaray vs Slavia Praha

Roma vs Servette FCCF

Anderlecht vs Vålerenga

Vorskla Poltava vs Celtic

*Order of ties switched from draw.

League path

Sporting CP vs Real Madrid

Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris FC vs Manchester City

Fiorentina vs Wolfsburg

Häcken vs Arsenal

Season calendar

Group stage draw

27 September, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8/9 October

Matchday 2: 16/17 October

Matchday 3: 12/13 November

Matchday 4: 20/21 November

Matchday 5: 11/12 December

Matchday 6: 17/18 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

7 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 18/19 March

Second leg: 26/27 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 19/20 April

Second leg: 26/27 April

Final (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

23, 24 or 25 May tbc