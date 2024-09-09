Women's Champions League round 2 ties: Juventus-Paris Saint-Germain, Häcken-Arsenal, Sporting-Madrid, Fiorentina-Wolfsburg
Monday, September 9, 2024
Article summary
The ties on 18/19 and 25/26 September will decide the last 12 group spots.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Women's Champions League round 2 on 18/19 and 25/26 September will decide who joins automatic group-stage entrants Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern München and Chelsea and the 12 ties are now set following Monday's draw in Nyon.
The 15 teams that progressed from the round 1 finals are joining the nine clubs beginning at this stage: Häcken, Hammarby, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid, Roma and Slavia Praha.
The round 2 draw was split into two paths: the champions path (with 14 teams competing for seven group places) and the league path (ten teams competing for five group spots). Both consist of two-legged ties.
The fixture schedule will be confirmed shortly.
Round 2 draw
Champions path
St. Pölten vs Mura
SL Benfica vs Hammarby
Osijek vs Twente
Galatasaray vs Slavia Praha
Roma vs Servette FCCF
Anderlecht vs Vålerenga
Vorskla Poltava vs Celtic
League path
Sporting CP vs Real Madrid
Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris FC vs Manchester City
Fiorentina vs Wolfsburg
Häcken vs Arsenal
Team guide
• Wolfsburg and Arsenal (who both lost to Paris FC in qualifying last year) have one title each, while Paris Saint-Germain have twice reached the final.
• Paris Saint-Germain lost in last season's semi-finals; Benfica and Häcken reached the quarters.
• Manchester City and Paris FC (in their previous guise of Juvisy) have got to the semi-finals. Real Madrid, Roma and Slavia are past quarter-finalists.
• Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid aim to keep up their record of reaching the group stage every season since its 2021/22 introduction, which Barcelona, Bayern, Chelsea and Lyon are already assured of doing.
• Further clubs hoping to return after featuring in last season's group stage are Paris FC, Roma, Slavia and St. Pölten. Arsenal and Servette have also previously contested the post-2021/22 group stage. Fiorentina and Twente made the last 16 in the old knockout format.
• Hammarby are making their debut while Galatasaray played their first UEFA competition games in round 1.
• Celtic and Sporting had never previously got through a round in Europe. Anderlecht, Mura, Osijek, Vålerenga and Vorskla Poltava are also bidding to make the last 16 for the first time.
• Belgium, Croatia, Scotland, Slovenia and Türkiye have never previously been represented in the post-2021/22 group stage.
• Twente beat Osijek 4-0 in the 2013/14 qualifying round.
• Wolfsburg beat Fiorentina 7-3 on aggregate in the 2017/18 round of 32.
• Arsenal beat Häcken (then known as Göteborg) 3-2 on aggregate in the 2011/12 quarter-finals, coming back from 2-0 down overall early in the second leg. Arsenal signed Häcken's Rosa Kafaji this summer.
Season calendar
Group stage draw
27 September, Nyon
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8/9 October
Matchday 2: 16/17 October
Matchday 3: 12/13 November
Matchday 4: 20/21 November
Matchday 5: 11/12 December
Matchday 6: 17/18 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
7 February, Nyon
Quarter-finals
First leg: 18/19 March
Second leg: 26/27 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 19/20 April
Second leg: 26/27 April
Final (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)
23, 24 or 25 May tbc