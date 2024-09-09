Women's Champions League round 2 ties: Juventus-Paris Saint-Germain, Häcken-Arsenal, Sporting-Madrid, Fiorentina-Wolfsburg

The UEFA Women's Champions League round 2 on 18/19 and 25/26 September will decide who joins automatic group-stage entrants Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern München and Chelsea and the 12 ties are now set following Monday's draw in Nyon.

The 15 teams that progressed from the round 1 finals are joining the nine clubs beginning at this stage: Häcken, Hammarby, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid, Roma and Slavia Praha.

The round 2 draw was split into two paths: the champions path (with 14 teams competing for seven group places) and the league path (ten teams competing for five group spots). Both consist of two-legged ties.

The fixture schedule will be confirmed shortly.

Round 2 draw Champions path

St. Pölten vs Mura

SL Benfica vs Hammarby

Osijek vs Twente

Galatasaray vs Slavia Praha

Roma vs Servette FCCF

Anderlecht vs Vålerenga

Vorskla Poltava vs Celtic League path

Sporting CP vs Real Madrid

Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris FC vs Manchester City

Fiorentina vs Wolfsburg

Häcken vs Arsenal



Team guide

• Wolfsburg and Arsenal (who both lost to Paris FC in qualifying last year) have one title each, while Paris Saint-Germain have twice reached the final.

• Paris Saint-Germain lost in last season's semi-finals; Benfica and Häcken reached the quarters.

• Manchester City and Paris FC (in their previous guise of Juvisy) have got to the semi-finals. Real Madrid, Roma and Slavia are past quarter-finalists.

• Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid aim to keep up their record of reaching the group stage every season since its 2021/22 introduction, which Barcelona, Bayern, Chelsea and Lyon are already assured of doing.

• Further clubs hoping to return after featuring in last season's group stage are Paris FC, Roma, Slavia and St. Pölten. Arsenal and Servette have also previously contested the post-2021/22 group stage. Fiorentina and Twente made the last 16 in the old knockout format.

• Hammarby are making their debut while Galatasaray played their first UEFA competition games in round 1.

• Celtic and Sporting had never previously got through a round in Europe. Anderlecht, Mura, Osijek, Vålerenga and Vorskla Poltava are also bidding to make the last 16 for the first time.

• Belgium, Croatia, Scotland, Slovenia and Türkiye have never previously been represented in the post-2021/22 group stage.

• Twente beat Osijek 4-0 in the 2013/14 qualifying round.

• Wolfsburg beat Fiorentina 7-3 on aggregate in the 2017/18 round of 32.

• Arsenal beat Häcken (then known as Göteborg) 3-2 on aggregate in the 2011/12 quarter-finals, coming back from 2-0 down overall early in the second leg. Arsenal signed Häcken's Rosa Kafaji this summer.

2023/24 Women's Champions League top ten goals

Season calendar

Group stage draw

27 September, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8/9 October

Matchday 2: 16/17 October

Matchday 3: 12/13 November

Matchday 4: 20/21 November

Matchday 5: 11/12 December

Matchday 6: 17/18 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

7 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 18/19 March

Second leg: 26/27 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 19/20 April

Second leg: 26/27 April

Final (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

23, 24 or 25 May tbc