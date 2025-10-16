Women's Champions League Matchday 2 Thursday round-up: Man Utd and Real Madrid perfect, Arsenal and Bayern off the mark

Manchester United and Real Madrid joined Barcelona, OL Lyonnes and Wolfsburg on a perfect six league phase points as UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 2 concluded on Thursday.

Elsewhere, holders Arsenal and Bayern München got off the mark in the evening's other games. UEFA.com rounds up the action.

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened.

Highlights: Atleti 0-1 Man Utd

Both teams won on their debuts in the league phase/group stage last week and Man Utd started brightly tonight as Ella Toone went close in the first minute. Midway through the first half, a Julia Zigiotti Olme cross was flicked up and Fridolina Rolfö lashed in the loose ball for her first United goal since joining from Barcelona in the summer.

Melvine Malard came close to making it two, but not long before the break Dominique Janssen was sent off for a foul on Atleti's Gio Garbelini, who left the pitch on a stretcher. Phallon Tullis-Joyce denied Luany as Atleti piled on the pressure, yet with 16 minutes left they were down to ten players themselves as Alexia Fernández received her second yellow card. One goal would ultimately prove enough for the visitors.

Player of the Match: Julia Zigiotti Olme (Man Utd)

Key stat: Man Utd are the only side yet to concede a goal in the league phase.

Highlights: Bayern München 2-1 Juventus

Substitute Lea Schüller's winner deep in added time ensured Bayern picked up all three points to recover from their opening 7-1 loss at Barcelona. Bayern took the lead 11 minutes in when Pernille Harder guided a powerful header just inside the upright from Klara Bühl's cross, and they almost doubled their advantage shortly after when Momoko Tanikawa nodded against the crossbar from another Bühl delivery.

The visitors swiftly hit back, with Eva Schatzer curling a sublime free-kick just out of Maria-Luisa Grohs' reach from just outside the box. Bayern smacked the frame of the goal again via Georgia Stanway's dipping effort, before Schüller clinched maximum points late on, guiding a deft finish over the advancing goalkeeper.

Player of the Match: Pernille Harder (Bayern)

Key stat: Harder's goal was her 42nd in the competition, moving her up to joint eighth on the all-time list (equal with Lotta Schelin).

Highlights: Paris SG 1-2 Real Madrid

Madrid made it two wins out of two with a hard-fought win in France despite the early loss to injury of goalkeeper Merle Frohms, with Misa Rodríguez taking over. After making a slow start, they went ahead just before the half-hour as Naomie Feller turned Yasmim's centre inside the far post.

It was 2-0 in first-half added time when Alba Redondo pounced on the rebound after Caroline Weir's volley was pushed onto the post by Mary Earps. PSG were much improved after the break, but although Rasheedat Ajibade's header close to the hour mark set up a grandstand finish, Madrid dug in and held on.

Player of the Match: Naomie Feller (Real Madrid)

Key stat: Alba Redondo is the outright league phase top scorer on three goals.

Highlights: Benfica 0-2 Arsenal

Arsenal returned to Lisbon, the city where they won this trophy in May, to bounce back from losing last week to OL Lyonnes. The holders dominated possession but needed goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar to turn Anna Gasper's header away before the break.

In a tight second half, the deadlock was broken in the 57th minute when Mariona Caldentey's cross was deflected and Beth Mead got in ahead of Diana Gomes to poke in. Alessia Russo then clinched victory late on after being set up by Chloe Kelly's clever free-kick.

Player of the Match: Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

Key stat: Russo's goal was her fifth in her last four league phase/group stage appearances.