Women's Champions League Matchday 3 preview: OL-Wolfsburg, Bayern-Arsenal, Man Utd-PSG

The third set of league phase matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, with fixtures including the latest showdown between OL Lyonnes and Wolfsburg – two of five clubs going into Matchday 3 on a maximum six points.

The expanded 18 teams are competing over six matchdays, with the top four teams progressing directly to the quarter-finals and the sides finishing between fifth and 12th advancing to February's knockout round play-offs, where they will vie to complete the last-eight line-up.

Tuesday 11 November

All kick-off times CET

Roma vs Vålerenga (18:45)

Two teams without a point face off to begin the week's action. Roma lost 6-2 at Real Madrid before a 4-0 home defeat by Barcelona, while Vålerenga were beaten 1-0 at Man Utd to on Matchday 1 before conceding deep in added time to go down 2-1 against Wolfsburg.

Key stat: In last season's group stage Roma started with two wins but ended up not progressing to last eight, behind a Wolfsburg side who were without a point until Matchday 3 (as Roma are now).

OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg (21:00)

No other fixture in this competition can match the history of OL vs Wolfsburg, whose past ten meetings include an unparalleled four finals; three of those finals went the way of the French club, who are on an overall run of six straight Women's Champions League wins against their familiar rivals. Both have begun the league phase in the mood to go all the way again, with six points apiece so far.

Key stat: OL's Wendie Renard could become the first player to win 100 UEFA women's club fixtures (she has played in all ten encounters with Wolfsburg, including both group victories last season).

2024/25 highlights: Lyon 1-0 Wolfsburg

Real Madrid vs Paris FC (21:00)

Madrid have started the league phase in superb form, following up their 6-2 defeat of Roma with a 2-1 victory at Paris Saint-Germain. Paris FC have one point, after seeing a 2-0 lead disappear in a home draw with OH Leuven and then losing 4-0 at Chelsea.

Key stat: Paris FC beat Madrid home and away in 2022/23, their only group stage/league phase wins to date.

St. Pölten vs Chelsea (21:00)

Without a point, St. Pölten are on a run of 11 straight group stage/league phase defeats, with Atleti and OL having beaten them so far this term. They take on a Chelsea side who, after being held 1-1 at Twente on Matchday 1, found their form in the 4-0 success over Paris FC and will look for another good result with the visit of Barcelona to come on Matchday 4.

Key stat: Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 20 league phase/group stage games.

Wednesday 12 November

Bayern München vs Arsenal (18:45)

Last season's two games between these teams summed up Arsenal's extraordinary season. Bayern beat them 5-2 on Matchday 1 with a Pernille Harder hat-trick, but the Gunners pipped the German side to first place in the group with a 3-2 Matchday 6 triumph on their way to lifting the trophy. Both clubs are currently on three points having lost their openers but bounced back the following week.

Key stat: Bayern have won both previous home matches against Arsenal (1-0 in the 2022/23 quarter-finals and 5-2 in the 2024/25 group stage) while the Gunners have just one win in ten trips to Germany (4-3 at Turbine Potsdam in the 2012/13 round of 16).

Watch Pernille Harder's 2024/25 Bayern hat-trick vs Arsenal

Barcelona vs OH Leuven (18:45)

Barcelona have commenced the league phase with 11 goals in two victories, though the squad has been hit by recent injuries to Ewa Pajor, Salma Paralluelo and Patri Guijarro and began the month with a rare domestic defeat to Real Sociedad. European debutants OH Leuven will take confidence from their own excellent start: their comeback to draw 2-2 at Paris FC was followed by a late turnaround to beat Twente 2-1.

Key stat: Barcelona have won all their previous 13 group stage/league phase home matches with a total of only two goals conceded.

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00)

PSG ended Man United's hopes of qualifying for their first Women's Champions League group stage two seasons ago. But now United are flying high in the league phase with two 1-0 wins while PSG are yet to pick up a point, losing to Wolfsburg and Real Madrid.

Key stat: PSG keeper Mary Earps was in goal for Man Utd when these clubs met two seasons ago.

Atlético de Madrid vs Juventus (21:00)

Both these teams followed up Matchday 1 victories with narrow losses the next week. Atleti cruised to a 6-0 success at St. Pölten before succumbing 1-0 at home to Man United, while Juventus edged Benfica 2-1 with a late goal only to suffer an identical fate at Bayern.

Key stat: This is Atleti's first meeting with an Italian club.

Benfica vs Twente (21:00)

Benfica remain without a point as their opening loss to Juventus, a game which the Eagles had led early on, preceded a 2-0 home defeat by holders Arsenal. Twente began with an impressive 1-1 draw with Chelsea, yet conceded deep in added time to lose 2-1 to OH Leuven on Matchday 2.

Key stat: Benfica knocked Twente out in qualifying in 2021/21 and 2022/23.

Women's Champions League: When are the rest of the league phase games? Matchday 4: 19/20 November

Matchday 5: 9/10 December

Matchday 6: 17 December