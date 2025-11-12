Women's Champions League highlights: Bayern comeback defeats Arsenal, Barcelona and Man Utd stay perfect

Bayern München recovered from two goals down to beat UEFA Women's Champions League holders Arsenal 3-2 as the third set of league phase games concluded.

Elsewhere, both Barcelona and Manchester United joined Tuesday winners OL Lyonnes on a maximum nine points, while Juventus were victorious at Atlético de Madrid and Twente drew 1-1 away against Benfica.

We round up all the action from Wednesday's games as the league phase reached the halfway stage.

Bayern München 3-2 Arsenal

Bayern scored three times in the last 23 minutes to complete a stunning comeback win against the holders. Captain Glódís Viggósdóttir struck the 86th-minute winner, steering in Klara Bühl's cross at the near post to cap a devastating Bayern spell, after substitute Alara had finished off a swift attack and fellow replacement Pernille Harder drew José Barcala's side level via a looping strike.

Arsenal had looked imperious in an attacking display prior to the interval, with Emily Fox's close-range header and Mariona Caldentey's impressive effort putting them two goals up midway through the opening half. But Bayern's three strikes, all assisted by Bühl, mean that they and not Arsenal move on to six points.

Player of the Match: Klara Bühl (Bayern)

Key stat: Bayern are the first team to come back from 2-0 down to beat Arsenal in the Gunners' 128 UEFA women's competition games.

Manchester United 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Man Utd emerged victorious from a highly entertaining game at Old Trafford as Fridolina Rolfö's pinpoint header in the second half ensured they remained perfect on their league phase/group stage debut. Big moments in Europe is exactly what the club signed Rolfö for from Barcelona this summer, and just before the hour she rose to nod in Anna Sandberg's cross.

Melvine Malard's clinical finish from an exquisite long-range assist by Jayde Riviere had put United ahead in the 31st minute. Olga Carmona equalised with a stunning long-range strike just before the half-time whistle, but in the end Man Utd proved to be the more clinical side in the final third, leaving the visitors without a point.

Player of the Match: Jayde Riviere (Man Utd)

Key stat: In the 18 Women's Champions League matches in which she has scored, Rolfö has never been on the losing side (W17 D1).

Barcelona 3-0 OH Leuven

Barcelona overcame a stubborn display from their Belgian visitors to end Matchday 3 top with a maximum nine points. Having arrived unbeaten and only two points off first place themselves, competition debutants OHL thwarted the dominant hosts until Alexia Putellas converted a penalty during first-half added time.

Visiting defender Kim Everaerts then turned in Caroline Graham Hansen's cross 11 minutes after the break. Irene Paredes's 67th-minute header duly completed the scoring, although Kika Nazareth almost added another when the Barça substitute shot against the crossbar from inside the box.

Player of the Match: Vicky López (Barcelona)

Key stat: Alexia Putellas scored in her fifth straight league phase/group stage game for her 13th goal in 14 appearances at this stage. She is now joint-top scorer with Ada Hegerberg, Alba Redondo and Caroline Weir.

Atlético de Madrid 1-2 Juventus

Juve moved on to six points with a fine comeback victory thanks to Emma Stølen Godø's superb free-kick and a powerful header from captain Barbara Bonansea.

Amaiur Sarriegi gave Atleti a 39th-minute lead after guiding in Fiamma's neat touch, but the visitors were level on the stroke of half-time thanks to Stølen Godø's arcing effort from a set play on the edge of the area. The Serie A side edged in front approaching the hour mark when skipper Bonansea nodded in emphatically from Estela Carbonell's inviting cross, leaving Atleti still on three points.

Player of the Match: Estela Carbonell (Juventus)

Key stat: This was the second time in their last three Women's Champions League matches that Juventus came from behind to win 2-1, after they did so on Matchday 1 against Benfica.

Benfica 1-1 Twente

Lynn Groenewegen's deft equaliser earned Twente their second point of the campaign, after Cristina Martín-Prieto had put the home side ahead with a sublime strike from distance following a counterattack in the 62nd minute.

The Dutch side replied seven minutes later when Leonie Vliek's cross allowed Groenewegen to curl a first-time effort over Lena Pauels from inside the box. Pauels then turned Vliek's close-range shot against a post to help Benfica get off the mark after an end-to-end second half.

Player of the Match: Christy Ucheibe (Benfica)

Key stat: Martín-Prieto has now scored five goals in just seven Women's Champions League appearances, while the Spain forward's team remain unbeaten against Twente (W2 D2).

Tuesday's results

Roma 0-1 Vålerenga

OL Lyonnes 3-1 Wolfsburg

Real Madrid 1-1 Paris FC

St. Pölten 0-6 Chelsea

Latest standings