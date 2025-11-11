Women's Champions League highlights: Ada Hegerberg helps OL Lyonnes defeat Wolfsburg as Chelsea and Vålerenga also win

OL Lyonnes have become the first team to reach nine points in the new-look league phase of the UEFA Women's Champions League thanks to a 3-1 defeat of previously perfect Wolfsburg, on a night when Chelsea and Vålerenga also tasted victory.

Ada Hegerberg struck twice and Wendie Renard, recording her 100th competition win, was likewise on target for OL in their latest encounter with old rivals Wolfsburg. Chelsea are two points behind following a 6-0 victory at St. Pölten, as are Real Madrid thanks to their last-gasp equaliser against Paris FC. As for Vålerenga, they prevailed 1-0 at Roma to record their first league phase win.

We round up all the action from Tuesday's games.

Latest standings

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened.

OL Lyonnes 3-1 Wolfsburg

Highlights: OL Lyonnes 3-1 Wolfsburg

Hegerberg's double in the space of five first-half minutes set OL on their way to a seventh straight win against Wolfsburg. Korbin Shrader struck the crossbar twice in a dominant opening for the hosts, with Hegerberg powering in from close range after Stina Johannes could only turn Lindsey Heaps' free-kick onto the woodwork.

Hegerberg then grabbed her second, and a record-extending 69th in this competition, shortly afterwards via a glancing header from Selma Bacha's inviting delivery. Captain Renard extended the advantage by squeezing in a 72nd-minute penalty, before Lineth Beerensteyn – who had earlier hit the base of a post – cut the deficit with a low effort.

Player of the Match: Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes)

Key stat: Renard is the first player to record 100 UEFA women's club competition wins, eight of them against Wolfsburg (in their 11 meetings).

St. Pölten 0-6 Chelsea

Highlights: St. Pölten 0-6 Chelsea

Doubles from Catarina Macario and Sam Kerr inspired Chelsea to a comfortable victory at St. Pölten, still without a point. Wieke Kaptein got the ball rolling in the 13th minute as she converted from Ellie Carpenter's pinpoint cross, and Macario notched her first just before half-time with a placed effort.

The US forward also added the visitors' third with a cool penalty, while Kerr pounced either side of a Lisa Ebert own goal, burying from a turn and shot and a header for her first strikes in the Women's Champions League since December 2023.

Player of the Match: Catarina Macario (Chelsea)

Key stat: Kerr increased her record tally of group stage/league phase goals to 16.

Real Madrid 1-1 Paris FC

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Paris FC

Caroline Weir's 98th-minute equaliser kept Madrid unbeaten and denied Paris FC a first win. Madrid, beginning the day on a maximum six points, dominated much of the game, with Linda Caicedo hitting the crossbar early on and Naomie Feller's strike being turned behind by Mylène Chavas.

However, Paris took the lead late in the first half when Lorena Azzaro converted a penalty for her first Champions League goal. Chavas seemed to have kept Madrid out by denying Linda Caicedo and Iris Santiago, but Weir struck from inside the box with seconds remaining.

Player of the Match: Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Key stat: Weir's goal was her third of the league phase, making her the current joint-top scorer with her Madrid club-mate Alba Redondo and Hegerberg.

Roma 0-1 Vålerenga

Highlights: Roma 0-1 Vålerenga

Stine Brekken's 40th-minute solo strike ensured Vålerenga got off the mark in the league phase.

The Norwegian club had almost gone ahead minutes earlier when Sara Hørte's deflected header struck an upright, but they duly broke the deadlock as Brekken – aided by a clever nutmeg to get away from Annalena Rieke – raced to the edge of the Giallorosse box before planting an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Roma pushed to avoid a third league phase defeat but could not find a way through a resolute visiting defence.

Player of the Match: Stine Brekken (Vålerenga)

Key stat: Vålerenga recorded their first win in nine league phase/group stage games, having never led in any of the previous eight.

Wednesday's fixtures

Barcelona vs OH Leuven (18:45)

Bayern München vs Arsenal (18:45)

Benfica vs Twente (21:00)

Atlético de Madrid vs Juventus (21:00)

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00)

All times CET

