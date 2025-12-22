Women's Champions League: 2025/26 league phase by numbers

1 OH Leuven, on their European debut, became the first team to represent Belgium in the league phase/group stage, and made it to the knockout play-offs.

3 The 12 teams advancing from the league phase included all three that were competing in this round (including the post-2021/22 group stage) for the first time: Atlético de Madrid, Manchester United and OH.

5 Pernille Harder of Bayern finished as joint-top scorer on five goals with Roma's Evelyne Viens, who got the only hat-trick of the whole league phase on Matchday 6 against St. Pölten.

Evelyne Viens's Roma hat-trick

8 Another Bayern player, Klara Bühl, topped the assists table, a full four clear of Alexia Putellas and beating the previous group stage record of five. Bühl has also become the overall all-time leader for league phase/group stage assists on 14, two ahead of Selma Bacha.

10 Two teams that began in the second qualifying round have progressed to the knockout phase: Manchester United (starting in the league path) and OH Leuven (champions path), meaning they have played ten games so far. If either get from the play-offs to the semi-finals, they will reach 16, overtaking the record of 15 for most matches in a single campaign set by winners Arsenal last term.

12 Draws made a comeback in the competition, after only one occurred across the 48 group games last season. There were already two on Matchday 1, and in the end there were 12 in the 54-match league phase, though just one ended 0-0 (Paris SG vs OH Leuven on Matchday 5).

17 OL are into a record 17th quarter-final, which Arsenal can match by getting through the play-offs.

20 Barcelona and Chelsea were joint-top scorers on 20 goals, and also had the equal best defensive record with only three conceded.

23 In qualifying, SFK 2000 Sarajevo participated for the 23nd season in a row, a record for appearances both consecutive and overall.

28 OL pair Kadidiatou Diani and Christiane Endler now share the record for league phase/group stage appearances since the format was introduced in 2021/22. (Saki Kumagai and Sarah Zadrazil, ever-presents on all 24 group stage matchdays until this season, were not involved this time.)

30 Sonia Bompastor maintained her unique record of coaching on all 30 league phase/group stage matchdays – 18 at OL and now 12 with Chelsea.

54 Twente's Lynn Groenewegen topped the numbers for both balls recovered (54) and also shared the mark for most tackles (27) with team-mate Danique van Ginkel.

65.3% Barcelona once more topped the average possession percentage per game metric, though down on last season's figure of 68.5; they also again came top for passing accuracy (89.7%) and completed passes (3,813).

Watch Wendie Renard's OL Lyonnes equaliser vs Juventus

100 Because she doesn't hold nearly enough records, during the league phase OL's Wendie Renard became the first player to register 100 UEFA Women's Champions League/Women's Cup wins, in the 3-1 Matchday 3 victory over Wolfsburg. That is more wins recorded than every club other than OL (Arsenal are next best on 78).

181 Goals scored across the 54 matches, including 39 on Matchday 1.

386 In all the 18 clubs fielded 386 different players from across 40 nations.

1,106,772 Total attendance for the five seasons of the league phase/group stage has now gone above one million including more than 200,000 this term.

See more: 2025/26 Competition stats