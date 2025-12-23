Women's Champions League games of the league phase 2025/26

The league phase of the 2025/26 Women's Champions League produced dramatic comebacks, unforgettable goals and historic firsts for some of the competing teams.

The competition's new format served up a scintillating schedule, providing clubs with opportunities to test themselves against a wider range of opponents, pitting longstanding rivals against each other and adding extra competitiveness with more to play for right through to the league phase's final night.

We look back at six games that delivered drama, showcased talent and produced memorable moments.

Eight-time champions OL Lyonnes kicked off their campaign with a statement victory at Meadow Park, coming from behind to beat last season's champions – and the team that had beaten them in the semi-finals – through a first-half double from Melchie Dumornay.

Arsenal took an early lead when Beth Mead set up Alessia Russo to slot in from close range, but the visitors drew level 13 minutes later when Dumornay cut out a pass from Daphne van Domselaar and beat the Gunners goalkeeper at the second attempt.

Five minutes later the 22-year-old struck again, showcasing the skills that led to her being named 2024/25 Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season by curling a fine strike in from the edge of the penalty area. An organised OL Lyonnes held onto their lead to begin their campaign in style.

Highlights: Arsenal 1-2 OL Lyonnes

This absorbing fixture featured eight goals, shifting momentum and a magnificent second-half display from Real Madrid that enabled the hosts to pull away and secure all three points.

Both sides scored twice in a scintillating opening 35 minutes, Emilie Haavi's swerving finish from outside the box for Roma the pick of the goals. Alba Redondo put the hosts 3-2 ahead before half-time with her second goal of the game, after Linda Caicedo sent her clear with a expertly-executed pass.

Caicedo continued to be instrumental after the break, setting up Caroline Weir to add to Madrid's advantage, Maëlle Lakrar and Eva Navarro also on the scoresheet during a memorable performance from the Spanish side.

Highlights: Real Madrid 6-2 Roma

European debutants OH Leuven achieved their first league phase victory in dramatic fashion, through a last-gasp winner that sparked emotional celebrations.

The first Belgian team to progress through qualifying in the competition came from behind to triumph after Jaimy Ravensbergen's low volley had put Twente ahead late in the first half.

Linde Veefkind equalised from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute before Sára Pusztai scored deep into added time to complete an historic comeback.

Highlights: OH Leuven 2-1 Twente

Having secured a first victory of their title defence at Benfica on Matchday 2, Arsenal cruised into a two-goal lead before half-time in Munich through an Emily Fox header and a long-range strike from Mariona Caldentey.

But midway through the second half, Bayern's substitutes started to turn the game around. Alara and Pernille Harder came off the bench to draw the German side level, before captain Glodis Viggósdóttir converted a Klara Bühl cross with four minutes remaining to earn a sensational late victory.

Bühl laid on the assist for all three Bayern goals in the last 23 minutes of the game.

Highlights: Bayern München 3-2 Arsenal

Arsenal and Twente were not the only sides to let leads slip in the league phase; Juventus were on the verge of a memorable triumph against the competition's record winners when Wendie Renard's 90th-minute penalty salvaged a point for OL Lyonnes in a six-goal thriller.

The Italian champions led 3-0 at half-time through goals from Chiara Beccari, Michela Cambiaghi and Tatiana Pinto and OL Lyonnes' perfect start to the league phase looked set to end with a heavy defeat.

But a second-half resurgence began when Tabitha Chawinga scored on the hour, Marie-Antoinette Katoto's header reducing the deficit to one goal with just over ten minutes remaining. As full time approached, OL Lyonnes were awarded a penalty and Renard confidently converted to equalise at the close of a breathtaking contest.

Highlights: Juventus 3-3 OL Lyonnes

All four automatic quarter-final spots were still to be decided heading into the final round of fixtures, when Chelsea headed to longstanding rivals Wolfsburg with both teams in contention for a top-four finish.

Alex Popp put the home side ahead in the 16th minute, her first goal against Chelsea in nine appearances, before Lucy Bronze nodded in from Erin Cuthbert's corner to equalise at the end of the first half.

Sam Kerr headed Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's cross into the net midway through the second period and, although Wolfsburg pushed for an equaliser, the English champions stood firm to pip the German team to a top-four position.

Highlights: Wolfsburg 1-2 Chelsea



