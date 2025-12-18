Women's Champions League knockout phase draw sets road to Oslo final

The UEFA Women's Champions League knockout draw set the bracket from the play-offs to the Oslo final on 23 May.

The draw was made by final ambassador Maren Mjelde and UEFA managing director of women's football Nadine Kessler. The match schedule will be confirmed in due course.

Women's Champions League knockout draw Knockout phase play-offs Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United

Paris FC vs Real Madrid

OH Leuven vs Arsenal

Wolfsburg vs Juventus First leg: 11/12 February

Second leg: 18/19 February Quarter-finals Atlético de Madrid / Manchester United vs Bayern München

Paris FC / Real Madrid vs Barcelona

OH Leuven / Arsenal vs Chelsea

Wolfsburg / Juventus vs OL Lyonnes First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April Semi-finals 1: Atlético de Madrid / Manchester United / Bayern München vs Paris FC / Real Madrid / Barcelona

2: OH Leuven / Arsenal / Chelsea vs

Wolfsburg / Juventus / OL Lyonnes First leg: 25/26 April

Second leg: 2/3 May Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo: 23 May) Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2

While the top-four finishers in the league phase – Barcelona, OL, Chelsea and Bayern – advanced straight to the quarter-finals, the clubs that ended between fifth and 12th place go into February's knockout phase play-offs for the right to join them.

In these play-offs, holders Arsenal take on OH Leuven who came through the league phase on their European debut, but lost 3-0 at home to the Gunners on Matchday 6. The winners will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Two-time champions Wolfsburg meet Juventus. OL Lyonnes, the record eight-time winners, await in the last eight.

Both Madrid sides will play teams they encountered in the league phase. Real Madrid meet Paris FC, having drawn 1-1 in the league phase in Spain, and the winners will be up against Barcelona, who are looking to reach an unprecedented sixth straight final.

Atleti take on Man Utd, who won 1-0 in Madrid on Matchday 2. Bayern München will face the winners of that tie.

The potential semi-finals are also set, and with Arsenal and Barcelona on different sides of the draw, they could replay their 2025 decider if they both make it to Oslo.