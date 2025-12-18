UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Women's Champions League knockout phase draw sets road to Oslo final

Thursday, December 18, 2025

The draw has decided the entire knockout bracket from February's play-offs to May's Oslo final.

The Women's Champions League knockout phase play-off draw
The Women's Champions League knockout phase play-off draw UEFA

The UEFA Women's Champions League knockout draw set the bracket from the play-offs to the Oslo final on 23 May.

The draw was made by final ambassador Maren Mjelde and UEFA managing director of women's football Nadine Kessler. The match schedule will be confirmed in due course.

Women's Champions League knockout draw

Knockout phase play-offs

Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United
Paris FC vs Real Madrid
OH Leuven vs Arsenal
Wolfsburg vs Juventus

First leg: 11/12 February
Second leg: 18/19 February

Quarter-finals

Atlético de Madrid / Manchester United vs Bayern München
Paris FC / Real Madrid vs Barcelona
OH Leuven / Arsenal vs Chelsea
Wolfsburg / Juventus vs OL Lyonnes

First leg: 24/25 March
Second leg: 1/2 April

Semi-finals

1: Atlético de Madrid / Manchester United / Bayern München vs Paris FC / Real Madrid / Barcelona
2: OH Leuven / Arsenal / Chelsea vs
Wolfsburg / Juventus / OL Lyonnes

First leg: 25/26 April
Second leg: 2/3 May

Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo: 23 May)

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2

While the top-four finishers in the league phase – Barcelona, OL, Chelsea and Bayern – advanced straight to the quarter-finals, the clubs that ended between fifth and 12th place go into February's knockout phase play-offs for the right to join them.

In these play-offs, holders Arsenal take on OH Leuven who came through the league phase on their European debut, but lost 3-0 at home to the Gunners on Matchday 6. The winners will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Two-time champions Wolfsburg meet Juventus. OL Lyonnes, the record eight-time winners, await in the last eight.

Both Madrid sides will play teams they encountered in the league phase. Real Madrid meet Paris FC, having drawn 1-1 in the league phase in Spain, and the winners will be up against Barcelona, who are looking to reach an unprecedented sixth straight final.

Atleti take on Man Utd, who won 1-0 in Madrid on Matchday 2. Bayern München will face the winners of that tie.

The potential semi-finals are also set, and with Arsenal and Barcelona on different sides of the draw, they could replay their 2025 decider if they both make it to Oslo.

Where did each knockout phase team finish in the league phase?

Through to quarter-finals
1 Barcelona
2 OL Lyonnes
3 Chelsea
4 Bayern München

Competing in knockout phase play-offs
5 Arsenal
6 Manchester United
7 Real Madrid
8 Juventus
9 Wolfsburg
10 Paris FC
11 Atlético de Madrid
12 OH Leuven

Teams listed in order of final league phase standings.

