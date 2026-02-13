Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Knockout phase play-off first legs

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Manchester United

Produced four important saves to maintain Manchester United's clean sheet when Atleti were pushing to get back into the game, and her second-half interventions were crucial.

María Méndez, Real Madrid

Played a key role in securing the away win for Real Madrid by defending the penalty area effectively, finishing the match with eight clearances and two shots blocked.

Maya Le Tissier, Manchester United

Delivered a solid defensive display when her team needed it most, especially in and around the box during the second half; she recorded eight clearances, two shots blocked and two interceptions.

Sarai Linder, Wolfsburg

Scored a fantastic goal to level for Wolfsburg and perfectly embodied the fighting spirit the whole team displayed after going 2-0 down.

Barbara Bonansea, Juventus

Delivered a strong performance on the right, contributing defensively and physically with four ball recoveries, seven duels won and four successful tackles.

Kaja Korošec, Paris FC

Scored the opening goal in a narrow defeat, ensuring Paris FC kept their hopes alive of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Frida Maanum, Arsenal

Had a huge influence, scoring twice and creating numerous chances. The Norwegian international stood out with her threat in front of goal and movement in between the lines, causing OH Leuven all sorts of defensive issues.

Caitlin Foord, Arsenal

Created more chances than any other player this week with five, while providing two assists to help secure a significant victory in Belgium.

Olivia Smith, Arsenal

Scored a goal while demonstrating excellent movement in and around the penalty box, creating problems for defenders throughout the match.

Linda Caicedo, Real Madrid

Proved her individual class, especially in moments of transition. A versatile player, Caicedo showed excellent timing to drop into spaces, ability to drive forward on the ball and awareness of when to bring better-positioned team-mates into the action, crowning her performance with a goal and assist.

Melvine Malard, Manchester United

A constant threat to the Atleti defence and involved in the key moments that secured the victory for her side, scoring one and providing two assists.