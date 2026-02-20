Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Knockout phase play-off second legs

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Stina Johannes, Wolfsburg

Made crucial second-half saves when Juventus enjoyed plenty of possession but couldn't find a way past her. Johannes read the game well and kept her team calm under intense pressure, ending with a second-leg high of nine saves.

Eva Navarro, Real Madrid

Directly involved in both Real Madrid's goals, the first coming from her excellent cross and the second stemming from her high regain and delivery to force an own goal. Had a huge impact in supporting Real Madrid's attacking play.

Caitlin Dijkstra, Wolfsburg

A display of defensive resilience that was key to Wolfsburg's away victory. The Dutch centre-back's 15 clearances was the most recorded this week, and helped her side withstand sustained Juve attacks and preserve a clean sheet.

Millie Turner, Manchester United

Helped secure a clean sheet with a solid defensive display, winning seven of her ten duels, five of them aerial. Turner also contributed eight clearances as Manchester United stymied Atleti's comeback hopes.

Katie McCabe, Arsenal

Played a decisive role in helping Arsenal control the match, registering an assist and creating four chances. McCabe successfully delivered five of her six crosses, helping her side keep a firm hand on the tie throughout.

Jess Park, Manchester United

Showed brilliant technique, confidence and constant movement, creating chances through skilful passing while also scoring a fantastic goal to crown an influential attacking performance.

Lisa Naalsund, Manchester United

Controlled the middle of the pitch for Manchester United, providing one assist, creating four chances and completing 13 ball recoveries to dominate central areas.

Mariona Caldentey, Arsenal

The only Arsenal player to have started every Women's Champions League game this season, Caldentey had the biggest impact on the match, controlling the tempo with intelligent passing and contributing defensively. Always available across the pitch, she capped her performance by converting a penalty with great composure and calmness.

Vivien Endemann, Wolfsburg

Combined great movement with a quality finish to score the decisive opening goal for Wolfsburg, giving her side an early lead in the tie and setting the tone for an impressive away second-leg performance.

Naomie Feller, Real Madrid

Produced a brilliant finish to put Real Madrid ahead while constantly posing a threat through her movement, occupying different attacking areas and creating two chances.

Alessia Russo, Arsenal

Scored two goals in a Women's Champions League match for the fifth time to seal Arsenal’s progress to the quarter-finals, matching last season's goals tally with her 50th goal for the club. Russo's runs out of possession consistently drew defenders into uncomfortable areas.