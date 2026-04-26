Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Klara Bühl the difference-maker for Bayern

In the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final, Bayern München fell behind early on but fought back to level the tie midway through the second half, setting up a tense finish and an intriguing return leg in Barcelona with everything still to play for.

Central to their resurgence was eventual Player of the Match Klara Bühl, whose one-on-one ability drove Bayern's attacking and transitional play, the midfielder contributing to the equaliser while also making important defensive contributions.

As it happened: Bayern 1-1 Barcelona

UEFA Technical Observer Irene Fuhrmann commented: "Klara Bühl once again showed that she is an absolute key player for Bayern. Her performance today is especially noteworthy given that she only returned to the squad a few days ago after a muscle injury. What stood out was her physical presence, but above all her impact in attack, her dribbling, technical ability in one-on-one situations, as well as her positioning and clarity in transition moments.

"Especially against Barcelona, a focused performance without the ball is essential. Not having possession requires constant awareness and drains energy, which is why it's so important to stay sharp in the few transition moments or phases of possession; only then can you make good decisions and provide relief."

"Especially against Barcelona, a focused performance without the ball is essential. Not having possession requires constant awareness." Irene Fuhrmann, UEFA Technical Observer

Bayern captain Glódís Viggósdóttir agreed: "I think in general we defended our goal pretty well. We followed the game plan, we closed the spaces that we wanted to close and then we wanted to get them on the counter."

"Klara Bühl appeared very composed and resilient; with her consistent performance, she was both a calming presence and a key tempo-setter, particularly in transition play," added Fuhrmann. That composure and quality in transition is evident in the video below.

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Klara Bühl's brilliance

Against an opponent like Barcelona, where space is scarce and attacking opportunities are fleeting, the value of players who can create separation in one-on-one situations and act decisively in transition is magnified.

"Klara played a major role in Bayern's result against Barcelona across all phases of the game," explained Fuhrmann. "She certainly contributed with important defensive actions, but she left her biggest mark on the match through her on-ball qualities and her game intelligence. Her positioning, her timing in off-the-ball movements, and her constant willingness to re-engage after every pass, offering herself again, making supporting runs, and attacking depth, make her a real difference-maker.

"In particular, her ability to solve 1v1 situations, to protect and secure the ball under pressure, and to create passing or crossing lanes through her dynamism and body feints stood out – for example, in the 43rd minute, after a corner/diagonal switch, when she shifted the ball from left to right and opened up space to deliver a cross. These actions significantly contributed to Bayern going into the second leg with a positive result and feeling."

Irene Fuhrmann is a former Austrian international who transitioned smoothly into coaching and rose steadily through the national team set-up. She became Austria's first female head coach and guided the team to the quarter-finals of UEFA Women's EURO 2022.