Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Arsenal's second-half press turns the tide against OL Lyonnes

Arsenal came from behind after Jule Brand’s opener to secure a 2-1 victory over OL Lyonnes in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final, capitalising on second-half pressure and defensive errors to take the advantage.

As it happened: Arsenal 2-1 OL Lyonnes

After struggling in the first half, when OL controlled possession and used their goalkeeper effectively, Arsenal adjusted by pushing players higher and pressing more aggressively.

Arsenal coach Renée Slegers told UEFA post-match: "We got to play more in their half because of our press, our quality on the ball and the dynamics that we find and the tools we can use."

UEFA Technical Observer Gemma Grainger delved deeper into what changed in the second period: “The difference in the second half was the overall speed, intensity and height of the Arsenal press, with pressing understood as a mentality and intention shared by all players on the team to work and react off each other in order to force the opposition into an error, or to win the ball back through an interception or duel.

"It is a collective mentality, meaning the team should be front footed and constantly looking to react together."

"Pressing is a mentality and intention shared by all players on the team to work and react off each other; it is a collective mentality." Gemma Grainger, UEFA Technical Observer

Arsenal forward and Player of the Match Olivia Smith enthused: "The players speak – they are very self-driven. We have players who have different perspectives on the pitch, so that helps.

"The biggest thing [at half-time] was about sticking together. Everyone could see the things we needed to fix. We were dominant with our chances going forward and defensively."

Such well-structured Arsenal attacks, underlining their growing control, were accompanied by sharp individual and relational details within their counter-pressing that sustained that dominance. This, as well as Arsenal’s organised defending and pressing, can be seen in the video below.

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Arsenal's pressing produces turnaround

"The key tactical difference lay in the height and angle of the press, beginning with the front players positioning higher up the pitch and attempting to predict play towards one side, while the intensity and reaction from Smith for the second goal, as well as her composure in finishing after being involved in the duel, was very impressive," concluded Grainger.

Gemma Grainger began her managerial career in women's club football with Leeds United and Middlesbrough before moving into international coaching, spending over a decade leading various England youth teams. She is a former Wales head coach and now serves as head coach of Norway.