Women's Champions League Performance Insights: Bayern's low block and how Barcelona looked to break it

Bayern's disciplined low-block structure stood in clear opposition to Barcelona's patient, solution-oriented attacking play in the sides' UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final opener. As noted by UEFA Technical Observer Irene Fuhrmann, the game highlighted both Bayern's collective defensive cohesion and Barcelona's refined positional strategies that ultimately found ways to disrupt it.

Bayern executed many defensive details effectively, consistently reducing space, creating numerical advantages such as 2v1 situations against Barcelona's forwards, and limiting clear chances. However, Barcelona demonstrated that they possessed the technical and tactical tools to break down the block, as seen in several key moments where their movement and positioning allowed them to unlock Bayern's defensive organisation.

As it happened: Bayern 1-1 Barcelona

Bayern's compact 4-5-1 low block

"Bayern's strategy out of possession was to defend patiently and consistently in a deep block, aiming to create chances through transition moments," commented Fuhrmann.

The average positions of the players in that defensive block are clearly shown in the graphic below in conjunction with Barcelona's in-possession actions; the heatmap shows that the majority of Barcelona's actions were forced around that block.

"Using a 4-5-1 shape, they deliberately kept the distances between the two lines compact in order to congest the centre and protect the half-spaces as effectively as possible," said Fuhrmann. "Barcelona reacted, as usual, with intense counter-pressing. A block from Patri [Guijarro] was able to slow down Bayern's first transition moment, but not stop it entirely."

Two examples of Bayern's compact distances between their lines can be seen in the video below.

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Bayern's compact 4-5-1 block

Fuhrmann said: "Bayern trusted their game plan and consistently dropped into a deep defensive block to deny Barcelona space and protect their goal as effectively as possible. In doing so, they showed great resilience and trust in one another."

Bayern coach José Barcala agreed: "It's a clear evolution from [our 7-1 defeat at Barcelona during the league phase] to what we saw today. We had a clear game plan, which you could see, and our capacity to grow throughout the 90 minutes."

Fuhrmann continued: "Barcelona repeatedly found gaps to play into a player positioned in front of the back line. However, Bayern's midfield line, due to its close proximity to the defensive line, was able to quickly close these spaces, apply pressure to the ball carrier, contain them, and force play out wide.

"This allowed the centre-backs to hold their positions or drop deeper when needed, ensuring they were well-positioned inside the box to deal with wide attacks and effectively prevent dangerous situations."

Details when defending the space wide

While Bayern's central compactness was key, their defensive work in wide areas revealed important individual and collective details, particularly in how they supported each other and maintained structure.

"Bayern used a variety of tools to stop Barcelona's attacks in wide areas and defend against flank play, most notably doubling up to create 2v1 overloads along the touchline," explained Fuhrmann, and she highlighted Player of the Match Klara Bühl 's defensive impact. "Bühl provided cover for [Franziska] Kett, showing that she also fulfilled an important role in the team's defensive work

Details when defending wide﻿

"In equal-number situations, especially when the opponent makes an overlapping run, communication between the two defenders is a key factor," added Furhmann. "[Giulia] Gwinn and [Linda] Dallmann work perfectly together, consistently applying pressure to the ball carrier and, at the moment of the breakthrough, are physically able to win the 1v1 duel and stop the dribble," as evidenced in the second clip of the video above.

Gwinn commented post-match: "The biggest challenge against Barcelona is to accept that you'll have very little possession without becoming passive."

Fuhrmann said: "Defending deep runs from midfield is usually the responsibility of the midfielders. However, if a centre-back steps out to apply enough pressure in the wide area, it naturally creates a gap in the defensive line inside the box. In this situation, [Georgia] Stanway, as an experienced player, recognises the space and drops in to fill the back line, restoring the structure into a 3+2 shape.

"Good organisation and assignment inside the penalty area during wide attacks are of major importance. Controlling both space and opponents is crucial. Against a possession-dominant team like Barcelona, it is clear that not every attack can be stopped at its source; therefore, box defending becomes a key tool to deal with crosses and, in particular, second balls effectively.

"Bayern worked very consistently as a unit and managed to maintain their defensive organisation inside and around the box throughout almost the entire match, thanks to a high level of engagement, awareness, and commitment," Fuhrmann went on. "The 3+2 structure, as well as the connection of the midfielders and even the striker into defensive actions, is clearly visible."

Barcelona's solutions against the block

Despite Bayern's organisation, Barcelona's positional rotations, timing and understanding of space allowed them to gradually destabilise the structure, particularly through wide combinations and coordinated movements.

"Barcelona had to find solutions against a centrally compact defensive block," said Fuhrmann. "From their base structure of 3-2-4-1, they repeatedly created combinations down the flanks to break the block through the wide areas.

Barcelona's solutions to penetrate﻿

"In the build-up to the goal, Vicky López, [Caroline] Graham Hansen and Alexia Putellas combined on the right to disrupt the block, with Hansen holding width, López dropping deep, and Putellas finding space between the lines," noted Fuhrmann. "This allowed Barcelona to retain possession and shift play to the opposite side. There, [Clàudia] Pina's movement created space between [Glódís] Viggósdóttir and Gwinn, which [Esmee] Brugts exploited. With no pressure, Patri was able to play a precise vertical pass into the gap, highlighting the team's game understanding and timing, both in the final action and in the earlier pass into depth."

Fuhrmann elaborated: "In the second example, Bayern held a slightly higher line. In this situation, Barcelona destabilised the compactness through counter-movements, a combination of runs in behind and players coming short to the ball. [Ewa] Pajor stretches the line, Hansen drops towards the ball and drags the full-back with her, while López attacks the space behind, which [Ona] Batlle recognises and plays into. A simple but effective way to break through. What's notable is that López takes the cross first time and picks out Brugts arriving at the far post – her shot was then saved by [Ena] Mahmutovic before hitting the post."

These details could prove decisive in the second leg, which is likely to follow a similar pattern and where such moments will be important to monitor again.

Coaching Focus: Defending the box

Irene Fuhrmann reiterated that defending against wide attacks in a deep block demands constant coordination, clear communication, and well-defined individual responsibilities, especially in managing space and opponents inside the penalty area. Below, is Fuhrmann's multi-phase defending drill that works on the details necessary to defend attacks from wide.

"The main focus of this group-tactical exercise is defending against wide attacks, with a particular emphasis on behaviour inside the penalty area," she explained. "The exercise is divided into two phases.

"In my experience, defending in a deep block requires a very high level of attention and concentration. It is about constant coordination between the back four and the midfield line, as well as clear individual responsibility regarding which opponent each player is marking inside the box.

"At the same time, attacking aspects can also be coached: for example, 1v1 situations on the wing, the positioning of the forwards (staying out of the defender's line of sight), the timing of attacking runs, and the movement of the far-side midfielder into the penalty area."

In the first phase, the key is to recognise the right moment for the defensive line to drop. As a unit, triggers should be clearly defined; for example, when the opponent in possession is under no pressure and able to deliver the ball. This also requires loud, clear communication, both to organise the drop and to decide who attacks the aerial ball. In addition, players should develop an awareness of clearing the ball to the outside areas, while midfielders must maintain close connection to the defensive line and stay alert for second balls.

Between the first and second phase, the team should deliberately push out together. This helps to gain territory, keep the opponent away from goal, and prepare to defend the second action in a more dynamic, game-realistic way.

Furhmann added: "In the second phase, the focus shifts to defending wide, the 1v1 situation – either blocking the cross or winning the ball. Inside the penalty box, there are many details to consider when coaching how to defend the cross – some of which are detailed in the pop-out box below."

Details for defending the box Decision to occupy the spaces (zonal) or defend the player (marking)

Individual details on body positioning and contact

How to win the ball: footwork, mobility, technique, strength

Midfielders to defend the cutbacks and be ready for second balls

Positions and connections to initiate counterattack

Irene Fuhrmann is a former Austria international who transitioned smoothly into coaching and steadily rose through the national team set-up. She became Austria's first female head coach and guided the team to the quarter-finals of UEFA Women's EURO 2022.