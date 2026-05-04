Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Semi-final second legs

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA game insights unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Cata Coll (Barcelona)

Crucial in the closing minutes against Bayern München, making two vital saves when the score was 4-2. She first denied a shot destined for the top corner and then reacted quickly to stop a dangerous follow-up from a corner, preserving Barcelona's two-goal lead.

Wendie Renard (OL Lyonnes)

Demonstrated strong leadership by stepping up to take a decisive penalty at a pivotal moment in OL Lyonnes' crunch meeting with Arsenal, while also maintaining her usual defensive solidity throughout the match.

Ingrid Engen (OL Lyonnes)

Dominated in defence, winning the majority of her duels and tackles while recording an impressive 95.7% passing accuracy, helping OL Lyonnes mount their comeback in the tie.

Selma Bacha (OL Lyonnes)

Delivered an outstanding defensive performance, contesting 13 duels and completing all five of her tackles successfully. She also contributed offensively with intelligent movement and dangerous crosses.

Linda Dallmann (Bayern München)

Scored one goal and provided an assist, showing composure and quality in Barcelona's half and helping Bayern remain competitive until the final stages.

Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

The midfielder's return proved crucial to OL Lyonnes' performance, as she added a vital attacking dimension from midfield through her penetrating runs and incisive passing. She influenced the game at both ends of the pitch and was involved in all of her team's decisive scoring actions.

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Delivered a standout attacking performance, scoring two goals and creating four chances, leading Barcelona's charge into yet another final.

Jule Brand (OL Lyonnes)

Set up OL Lyonnes' second goal against Arsenal and then ultimately sealed the tie with the final goal, putting the game beyond reach.

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

A constant threat on the right flank, using her one-on-one ability and crossing quality to great effect, providing an assist for Salma Paralluelo.

Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

Central to Bayern's attacking threat, scoring once and providing an assist, and also having a second goal disallowed late on for a foul in the build-up. She linked play intelligently with her team-mates, combining composure with sharp awareness to drive Bayern's most dangerous attacking sequences.

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

Stood out not only for her goal and assist but also for her ability to break down Bayern's solid defence on the flank, delivering decisive crosses and dangerous touches inside the box.