Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Semi-final first legs

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA Game Insight Unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Ena Mahmutovic (Bayern München)

Mahmutovic played a crucial role in helping her side withstand sustained attacking pressure from Barcelona. She produced a series of important interventions, including a key save to push Esmee Brugts' effort onto the post, and finished the match with five saves.

Emily Fox (Arsenal)

Fox delivered an outstanding defensive performance, registering more ball recoveries than any other player this week (12), while also recording a joint-high number of interceptions (three).

Glódís Viggósdóttir (Bayern München)

Viggósdóttir was dominant at the back, making a round-high 12 clearances, including an impressive ten inside the box. She also won four aerial duels, helping Bayern secure a draw against Barcelona ahead of the second leg.

Vanessa Gilles (Bayern München)

Gilles contributed heavily to Bayern's defensive resilience, recording the second-most clearances of the week (eight) and winning all of her aerial duels. She made a vital headed clearance off the line from a corner and was also a positive presence in Bayern's build-up play.

Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

Brugts impressed with her intelligent movement, playing a key role in the build-up to Pajor's goal with excellent off-the-ball positioning. A goal threat going forward and joining the attacks, she also contributed defensively with six ball recoveries and two clearances.

Momoko Tanikawa (Bayern München)

She covered the most distance for Bayern (11.09km), primarily through her defensive work, but also contributed going forward with well-timed supporting runs. Defensively, she disrupted Barcelona's attacking rhythm, recording three tackles won, two clearances, one interception and two blocked shots. She also showed strength in duels, winning five on the ground.

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

Guijarro dictated the tempo of the game with composure and vision, consistently orchestrating Barcelona's play. Her ability to find penetrative passes was evident in the move leading to the opening goal.

Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

Caldentey made a decisive impact with her intelligence and technical quality, delivering the free-kick that led to Arsenal's equaliser in the 59th minute. She provided important tactical balance throughout, completing 32 of her 36 passes in the OL Lyonnes half. Her pressing intensity in the second half was also key, helping Arsenal regain control and sustain pressure.

Olivia Smith (Arsenal)

Smith was a constant attacking threat throughout the match, both in and out of possession. Her relentless energy underpinned Arsenal's high-intensity press in the second half, and she was rewarded with the decisive goal after winning the ball high up the pitch.

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

Pajor delivered an outstanding all-round performance, covering a match-high 11.53km, an especially notable return for a striker in such an intense contest. She consistently looked to link play before attacking crosses, while also contributing defensively with immediate counter-pressing after turnovers. Her efficiency in possession was equally impressive, completing all of her passes in the opposition half. Most importantly, she showcased elite movement and composure to score the opening goal.

Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

Bühl played a key role in Bayern's attacking transitions, frequently creating danger through her strength in one-on-one situations. She contributed to the build-up for the equaliser and was equally impactful defensively with her work off the ball.