Storylines from the Women's Champions League to look out for in the league phase

The fixtures have been set for the league phase of the UEFA Women's Champions League, starting on 22 and 23 September and running until 16 December.

We pick out some key themes to keep an eye on as the 18 clubs compete for four direct quarter-final slots and eight more berths in the knockout phase play-offs.

All kick-off times CET

League phase fixtures

Barcelona put supremacy to the test

Last season, Barcelona topped the new-look league phase table and stormed to an unprecedented sixth consecutive final, claiming a fourth title with a 4-0 defeat of OL Lyonnes in Oslo as competition top scorer Ewa Pajor and Salma Paralluelo both struck. Since then, however, Paralluelo has joined OL Lyonnes and Ona Batlle has signed for Arsenal, while London City Lionesses have snapped up both Mapi León and, even more significantly, Alexia Putellas.

The 2025/26 Women's Champions League Player of the Season, Alexia had featured in all 14 of Barcelona's previous European campaigns. The holders' ranks have nonetheless been bolstered by forward Kerolin and promising defenders Martina Fernández and Renee van Asten, plus they still boast stars such as Pajor, Caroline Graham Hansen and Aitana Bonmatí, who missed much of last season injured. The visit of Arsenal and the trip to Bayern, both familiar opponents from recent years, will be tests of their and Barça's mettle.

﻿Games to watch out for

30 September: Roma vs Barcelona (18:45)

11 November: Barcelona vs Arsenal (18:45)

16 December: Bayern München vs Barcelona (21:00)

Every Barcelona 2025/26 Women's Champions League goal

Former champions OL and Arsenal begin bids

The 4-0 final scoreline last term was harsh on OL Lyonnes, but their dream of a ninth title persists and will be strengthened by the arrivals of Paralluelo, Caroline Weir, Wassa Sangaré and Maria Luisa Grohs, though Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is set to miss the season due to injury. Coach Jonatan Giráldez already had a potent blend of stalwarts including Wendie Renard and Ada Hegerberg plus thrilling talents such as Tabitha Chawinga and Melchie Dumornay, and they will be looking forward to the visit of Chelsea and ex-OL coach Sonia Bompastor, along with several former players.

The only other past winners involved are the most recent team to dethrone Barcelona, Arsenal, whose title defence ended in the semis against OL last season. Despite the departures of Beth Mead and Katie McCabe, their ambition was underlined by a raft of summer signings, not least Batlle and Georgia Stanway, and the fixture list gives them an early chance to challenge both OL and Barcelona.

﻿Games to watch out for﻿

30 September: Paris FC vs Arsenal (18:45)

30 September: OL Lyonnes vs Chelsea (21:00)

19 November: Arsenal vs OL Lyonnes (21:00)

2025/26 semi-final second-leg highlights: OL Lyonnes 3-1 Arsenal (4-3 agg)

Bayern and Chelsea look for next step

Chelsea and Bayern joined Barcelona and OL in the top four of last year's league phase, with the German side progressing to the semis as their bid to reach a maiden final fell short. Bayern had a quiet summer in the transfer market after José Barcala's side showed tactical acuity last term, and they have a swift opportunity to face Barcelona, who beat them both on Matchday 1 and in the last four in 2025/26.

Meanwhile, Chelsea lost in a quarter-final for the first time, succumbing to Arsenal, and their their run of English titles also ended, meaning they had to keep up their record of appearing in all six league phase/group stages by winning a qualifier against Real Sociedad – which they did thanks in part to two debut goals from Melvine Malard. Her arrival, along with that of McCabe, comes after Sam Kerr, Niamh Charles and Rytting Kaneryd all left and Millie Bright retired. Coach Bompastor and her raft of former OL and Paris Saint-Germain players will no doubt relish facing those French giants.

Games to watch out for

30 September: Benfica vs Bayern München (21:00)

28 October: Bayern München vs Real Madrid (18:45)

18 November: Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00)

2025/26 semi-final first-leg highlights: Bayern München 1-1 Barcelona

Challengers look to progress again

Four more clubs that finished in the top 12 last season are back: Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris FC and OH Leuven. Madrid went on to beat Paris FC in the knockout phase play-offs – the duo face off again on Matchday 4 – and the Spanish outfit will be another team to watch closely, not least after a prolific start by new signing Felicia Schröder, a UEFA Women's Europa Cup winner with Häcken last term.

Paris FC showed their own worth last season too, finishing above PSG not only in the league phase but also in the Première Ligue, earning themselves automatic qualification here. As for Juventus, they have had a rebuild after finishing third in Serie A, and their opponents in the league phase include OHL, who enjoyed a spectacular European debut in 2025/26, reaching the knockout phase play-offs ahead of the likes of Roma, Benfica and PSG.

Games to watch out for

10 November: Real Madrid vs Paris FC (18:45)

11 November: Juventus vs OL Lyonnes (21:00)

16 December: OH Leuven vs Chelsea (21:00)

2025/26 play-off highlights: Paris FC 2-3 Real Madrid

Trio seek improved showings

By contrast, Roma, Benfica and PSG will all be hoping for at least top-12 finishes this time around. Although PSG had a quiet summer, with Mary Earps and Élisa de Almeida leaving, they can take confidence from the ending to their third qualifying round tie against Eintracht Frankfurt, in which they scored four goals in extra time to end a run of 11 European games without a win.

Roma overcame their European exit by clinching an emphatic Italian double, and the visits of Barcelona and Madrid will be key tests of whether they can at least match their 2022/23 quarter-final run. For their part, Benfica reached the last eight the following season and they may look at their Matchday 1 trip to Juventus, as well as their meeting with Roma, as pivotal encounters.

Games to watch out for

22 September: Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00)

22 September: Juventus vs Benfica (21:00)

28 October: Chelsea vs Roma (18:45)

2025/26 highlights: Roma 6-1 St. Pölten

Häcken and Man City building on success

Two teams who were not involved in last season's league phase posted spectacular triumphs elsewhere to make sure they did not miss out this time. Häcken suffered a heartbreaking qualifying loss to Atlético de Madrid but then ended up winning the inaugural Women's Europa Cup, though they no longer possess the young attacking duo that spearheaded that success, with Felicia Schröder now at Madrid and Monica Jusu Bah joining Manchester United.

Last season's quarter-finalists United may not be in the competition, but local rivals Manchester City are back after ending Chelsea's six-year reign as English champions. With Beth Mead now added and, just as crucially, Khadija Shaw opting to stay, City are clear contenders and may relish the visit of a club that have twice knocked them out in qualifying, Real Madrid.

Games to watch out for

29 October: Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00)

18 November: Häcken vs Manchester City (18:45)

16 December: OL Lyonnes vs Häcken (21:00)

2026 Women's Europa Cup final highlights: Häcken 3-2 Hammarby (4-2 agg)

HB Køge and Servette return

Two sides that took part in the inaugural group stage of 2021/22 only to suffer six defeats are now back aiming for better in the revamped league phase. Bolstered by a fourth Danish title in six seasons, HB Køge showed nerve against both Hearts and PSV Eindhoven to qualify. Just as they did five years ago, they are set to tackle Barcelona and Arsenal in their list of assignments.

Servette FCCF mounted a second-leg comeback to pip Sparta Praha to the league phase, but the draw has not been kind to them, with both Barcelona and OL Lyonnes among their opponents. They also face a trip to HB Køge following the Matchday 1 visit of OL.

Games to watch out for

23 September: Servette vs OL Lyonnes (18:45)

1 October: HB Køge vs Servette (18:45)

29 October: HB Køge vs Barcelona (21:00)

Austria Wien and Inter make debuts after drama

Two clubs will be making their league phase/group stage debuts after producing perhaps the performances of the third qualifying round. Inter have reached the Champions League proper in only their second European season after a remarkable tie against two-time winners Wolfsburg, overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit and then equalising in added time of extra time before prevailing on penalties. Inter will need to keep that spirit going in a fixture list that from Matchday 3 consists of OL, Man City, Madrid and Arsenal.

Austria Wien reached the Women's Europa Cup quarter-finals last term and ended St. Pölten's run of ten consecutive domestic titles thanks to a last-gasp equaliser in a dramatic final-day showdown. They earned their league phase spot via a second-leg comeback against Brann and a hat-trick from Modesta Uka. On Matchday 5, Austria's Carina Wenninger will be reunited with the club where she spent 15 years, Bayern.

Games to watch out for

1 October: Austria Wien vs Inter (18:45)

19 November: Austria Wien vs Bayern München (18:45)

16 December: Inter vs Arsenal (21:00)