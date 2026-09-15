2028 and 2029 Women's Champions League finals to be played in Lyon and Cardiff

The hosts for two upcoming UEFA Women's Champions League finals have been appointed as Parc Olympic Lyonnais in Décines, Lyon, for 2028, and Cardiff's National Stadium of Wales for 2029.

Upcoming Women's Champions League finals 2027: National Stadium, Warsaw

2028: Parc Olympic Lyonnais, Décines, Lyon

2029: National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff

Parc Olympic Lyonnais is the home of OL Lyonnes and opened in January 2016.

The stadium staged six matches during UEFA EURO 2016, including eventual champions Portugal's 2-0 semi-final victory over Wales. It also hosted the 2018 UEFA Europa League final, in which Atleti beat Marseille 3-0.

National Stadium of Wales previously hosted the 2017 UEFA Champions League final, in which Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1, and is the regular venue for Wales national team matches and Wales national rugby team matches.

National Stadium of Wales hosted the 2017 UEFA Champions League final Getty Images

The stadium in central Cardiff opened in 1999 as a host venue for that year's Rugby World Cup and was used for FA Cup and League Cup finals between 2001 and 2006 while Wembley was being rebuilt in London.

It will also be a host venue for six matches at UEFA EURO 2028, including the tournament's opening fixture.

The 2027 Women's Champions League final will be held at Warsaw's National Stadium in May 2027.