2028 and 2029 Women's Champions League finals to be played in Lyon and Cardiff
Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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Lyon and Cardiff will host the 2028 and 2029 UEFA Women's Champions League finals respectively.
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The hosts for two upcoming UEFA Women's Champions League finals have been appointed as Parc Olympic Lyonnais in Décines, Lyon, for 2028, and Cardiff's National Stadium of Wales for 2029.
Upcoming Women's Champions League finals
2027: National Stadium, Warsaw
2028: Parc Olympic Lyonnais, Décines, Lyon
2029: National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff
Parc Olympic Lyonnais is the home of OL Lyonnes and opened in January 2016.
The stadium staged six matches during UEFA EURO 2016, including eventual champions Portugal's 2-0 semi-final victory over Wales. It also hosted the 2018 UEFA Europa League final, in which Atleti beat Marseille 3-0.
National Stadium of Wales previously hosted the 2017 UEFA Champions League final, in which Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1, and is the regular venue for Wales national team matches and Wales national rugby team matches.
The stadium in central Cardiff opened in 1999 as a host venue for that year's Rugby World Cup and was used for FA Cup and League Cup finals between 2001 and 2006 while Wembley was being rebuilt in London.
It will also be a host venue for six matches at UEFA EURO 2028, including the tournament's opening fixture.
The 2027 Women's Champions League final will be held at Warsaw's National Stadium in May 2027.
Other final hosts appointed
2027 Super Cup: Johan Cruyff ArenA, Amsterdam
2027 Futsal Champions League finals: Biel/Bienne Arena, Switzerland
2028 Champions League: Munich Football Arena, Munich
2028 Europa League: National Arena, Bucharest
2028 Conference League: Juventus Stadium, Turin
2028 Super Cup: Astana Arena, Astana
2029 Champions League: Camp Nou, Barcelona
2029 Europa League: National Stadium Serbia, Belgrade
2029 Conference League: Puskás Aréna, Budapest