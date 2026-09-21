Women's Champions League Fantasy Football: Matchday 1 tips

UEFA Women's Champions League Fantasy Football, presented by Amazon, is back and managers can assemble their squads ready to start picking up points when Matchday 1 kicks off on Tuesday.

We provide tips around potential selections for the opening fixtures, as well as the rules and deadlines to be aware of before the league phase gets under way.

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Matchday at a glance

• Barcelona, last season's highest-scoring side with 41 goals, kick off their title defence against Paris FC. Top 2025/26 Fantasy performers Ewa Pajor (€10.5m), Caroline Graham Hansen (€9.5m) and Esmee Brugts (€5.5m) are among those in the reigning champions' squad.

• Six league phase teams enter Fantasy for the first time, bringing new players to the game: Austria Wien, Häcken, HB Køge Women, Inter, Manchester City and Servette.

• Bayern München host Manchester City in a blockbuster opening encounter, with City's prolific Khadija Shaw (€9.5m) and Bayern's creative midfielder Klara Bühl (€8.5m) among those likely to deliver good Fantasy tallies.

Esmee Brugts accumulated 71 Fantasy points during Barcelona's triumphant 2025/26 campaign NurPhoto via Getty Images

Top-line tips Returning highest 2025/26 Fantasy scorer: Alessia Russo (€10.5m)

Popular pick: Klara Bühl (€8.5m)

Last season's top goalscorer: Ewa Pajor (€10.5m)

Premium new Fantasy entry: Khadija Shaw (€9.5m)

Bargain suggestion: Esmee Brugts (€5.5m)

Which players are in form?

Midfielder Clàudia Pina (€9.0m) hit a hat-trick, including an audacious lob from just inside the opposition half, in Barcelona's 6-0 victory against Alavés on Friday.

Several forwards also scored multiple goals in their latest domestic games, including the Women's Champions League's all-time leading goalscorer, Ada Hegerberg (€9.0m), who converted two penalties for OL Lyonnes, and Lauren Hemp (€7.0m), whose double secured a comeback win for Manchester City. Bayern's Edna Imade (€5.0m), Benfica's Chandra Davidson (€6.5m) and Häcken's Anna Anvegård (€6.0m) were also on target twice in weekend triumphs.

Chelsea maintained the joint-best defensive record in the Women's Super League, having conceded just one goal so far with Hannah Hampton (€5.5m) in goal for all three matches, while Häcken goalkeeper Jennifer Falk (€4.5m) kept a third consecutive clean sheet in all competitions.

Lauren Hemp scored twice in Man City's 4-2 victory over Liverpool last Friday Getty Images

Suggested players to fit every budget

Take a look at our Fantasy squad tips articles for every position, broken down into high, mid and low-budget price ranges.

Barcelona's Cata Coll (€6.0m) and OH Leuven's Lowiese Seynhaeve (€4.5m) feature in our guide to goalkeepers in different price brackets, while Arsenal's Ona Batlle (€6.0m) and Roma's Shukurat Oladipo (€4.5m) are among the proposed options in defenders to suit every budget.

Suggestions in midfielders by price tag include Manchester City's Yui Hasegawa (€6.5m) and the competition's Relevation of the 2025/26 Season Lily Yohannes (€5.5m) from OL Lyonnes. Forwards for all budgets includes Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor (€10.5m), Real Madrid's new signing Felicia Schröder (€7.5m) and the only player to score a hat-trick last season, Evelyne Viens (€5.0m).

Ona Batlle completed a summer move to Arsenal, after winning the 2025/26 title with Barcelona Getty Images

New Fantasy additions to look out for

With six new sides joining Fantasy this season, there are lots of new players for managers to choose from.

No player scored more times in England's Women's Super League last season than Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw (€9.5m), and she also leads the English domestic scoring this term with four goals in the opening three league matches.

Others hoping to get their Fantasy tallies off the mark on Matchday 1 include Austria Wien's six-goal qualifying hero Modesta Uka (€6.5m) and Chelsea's new midfielder Manaka Matsukubo (€7.0m), who scored 19 goals in 60 appearances for North Carolina Courage before her recent move to London.

Häcken forward Anna Anvegård (€6.0m) won last season's UEFA Women's Europa Cup alongside the inaugural edition's eight-goal top scorer Felicia Schröder (€7.5m), who is now at Real Madrid having scored two goals in qualifying.

Real Madrid's Felicia Schröder is appearing in Fantasy for the first time Getty Images

Rules and deadlines

The Fantasy deadline for Matchday 1 is 18:45 CET on Tuesday 22 September – the kick-off time of Bayern München vs Manchester City and Inter vs Häcken.

After the first day of fixtures, Fantasy managers can replace players who didn't score as highly as hoped with substitutes until the teams lock again at 18:45 CET on Wednesday 23 September.

Team captaincy can also be switched to a player who has not yet played at this point, with whoever ends the matchday wearing captain's armband earning double points.

Two free transfers are available between each matchday of the league phase.

Fantasy rules in full