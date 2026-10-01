UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 2 Thursday highlights, round-up: Inter leave it late, Man City deny Madrid, Paris SG and HB Køge in the goals
Thursday, October 1, 2026
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Inter got a last-gasp point at Austria Wien as Man City drew with Real Madrid and both Paris SG and HB Køge won comfortably.
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There was late drama and some convincing attacking displays on Thursday as Matchday 2 of the league phase of the UEFA Women's Champions League concluded.
Inter scored deep in added time to claim a point at Austria Wien while Khadija Shaw equalised as Manchester City drew with Real Madrid, and both Paris Saint-Germain and HB Køge hit five. We round up the action.
Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid
Khadija Shaw’s fine strike cancelled out Linda Caicedo’s solo opener as Manchester City and Real Madrid both drew for the second time in the league phase. Mary Fowler almost netted inside ten minutes for City when her header crashed off the underbar but just before the half-hour Madrid forward Caicedo made no mistake drilling a low finish past Ayaka Yamashita.
Man City grew stronger after the break and in the 51st minute Yui Hasegawa brilliantly set up Shaw to rifle in the leveller. Beth Mead nearly won it late, her header narrowly sailing over.
Player of the Match: Lauren Hemp (Man City)
Key stat: Shaw now has scored eight goals in 11 Women's Champions League appearances.
Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 OH Leuven
Two goals and two assists from Naomie Feller helped Paris SG reach four points in emphatic style. Feller found Rasheedat Ajibade to slot in the early opener, followed by Emilie Østerås' long-range effort hitting the crossbar for the hosts.
Feller struck twice from inside the box after the restart, then fed Sakina Karchaoui for a composed finish to complete a counterattack. Captain Karchaoui supplied substitute Vitória Yaya to place in the fifth, with OH Leuven, who last year drew with Paris SG and pipped them to progress, staying on one point.
Player of the Match: Naomie Feller (Paris SG)
Key stat: Karchaoui has scored in her third straight Women's Champions League game (including qualifying) with four goals in those games, having only got two career UEFA club competition goals prior to this season.
Austria Wien 1-1 Inter
Austria Wien's hopes of victory on their home league phase debut were dashed by Ivana Andres Sanz's 94th-minute equaliser for their fellow newcomers to this stage. Modesta Uka got Austria's first league phase goal with a superb long-range effort on 21 minutes and almost created a second before half-time when Virginia Kirchberger's header was cleared off the line.
Uka's free-kick tested goalkeeper Cecilía Rúnarsdóttir and home No1 Jasmin Pal denied Brittany Raphino – one of four Inter replacements at half-time – and Benedetta Glionna. But just as Austria looked set to move on to three points, Andres Sanz's deflected close-range effort, her first UEFA club competition goal, sparked wild Inter celebrations as they built on their opening defeat of Häcken.
Player of the Match: Modesta Uka (Austria Wien)
Key stat: Uka now has seven goals in the competition this season, with six in qualifying.
HB Køge Women 5-1 Servette
HB Køge earned their first ever league phase/group stage points with a comfortable win. Macy Schultz gave them the lead nine minutes in with a clever flick and veteran forward Nadia Nadim nodded in a second before Noémie Carage scored an own goal.
The Swiss visitors, who had to replace goalkeeper Jacintha Weimar due to injury just before half-time, pushed after the break, grabbing a consolation as Laia Ballesté headed in their first-ever goal at this stage of the competition. But Kyra Carusa made sure of victory for the Danish champions with a header of her own before Emelía Óskarsdóttir slotted in a fifth as Servette remain without a point.
Player of the Match: Kyra Carusa (HB Køge)
Key stat: HB Køge are unbeaten in their last seven home UEFA women's competition matches (W6 D1).
Wednesday's Matchday 2 results:
Roma 0-6 Barcelona
Häcken 0-3 Juventus
Paris FC 2-2 Arsenal
OL Lyonnes 0-0 Chelsea
Benfica 0-3 Bayern München
What's next: Matchnight 3 fixtures
All kick-off times CET
Wednesday 28 October
Chelsea vs Roma (18:45)
Bayern München vs Real Madrid (18:45)
Servette vs OH Leuven (18:45)
Arsenal vs Benfica (21:00)
OL Lyonnes vs Inter (21:00)
Thursday 29 October
Austria Wien vs Juventus (18:45)
Paris FC vs Häcken (18:45)
HB Køge Women vs Barcelona (21:00)
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00)