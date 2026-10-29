Women's Champions League Matchday 3 Thursday round-up: Barcelona cruise, Juventus impress, Paris SG hold Man City, Häcken deny Paris FC

Barcelona continued their free-scoring form to retain the only remaining perfect league phase record in the UEFA Women's Champions League as Matchday 3 concluded.

The holders hit eight at HB Køge Women to reach the halfway stage two points ahead of Wednesday winners OL Lyonnes, Arsenal and Chelsea. Juventus are a further point back following their 4-1 victory at Austria Wien while Paris Saint-Germain equalised late at Manchester City and Paris FC were the victims of a last-gasp leveller which got Häcken off the mark. We round up Thursday's action.

Women's Champions League highlights: HB Køge 0-8 Barcelona

Barcelona had seven different goalscorers in Denmark and the first came for Caroline Graham Hansen, converting a penalty on her 100th competition appearance. Ewa Pajor, who like Graham Hansen also scored on Matchdays 1 and 2, then poked the ball through goalkeeper Alberte Vingum’s legs.

Esmee Brugts headed Barcelona’s third at the start of the second half and the goals kept flowing through Patri Guijarro's back-heel and Clara Serrajordi's excellent finish before substitute Kika Nazareth swept home. The Portuguese international later hit the crossbar with an outrageous overhead kick after Clàudia Pina had got the seventh and eighth, though HB Køge Women remain in the top 12 on three points.

Player of the Match: Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

Key stat: Pajor has scored in eight successive matches in the competition, equalling the UEFA Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup record set by both Hanna Ljungberg (2002) and Conny Pohlers (2008–12).

Women's Champions League highlights: Man City 1-1 Paris SG

Paris Saint-Germain rescued a point with a superb late leveller at Man City, who have now drawn all three of their matches. The home side thought they had won it when Khadija Shaw showed penalty poise after earning the spot-kick in the 85th minute – a goal that rewarded second-half dominance and the striker's endeavours throughout – but the visitors answered through a fine solo goal from Tara Elimbi Gilbert, the 21-year-old racing through for a calm finish in the 88th minute.

Chances had been scarce in a tightly-contested first half but Man City took charge after the break with Shaw coming close on multiple occasions before finally breaking the deadlock. Lauren Hemp was a creative engine for the home side throughout while Léa Morissaint impressed for the visitors, who are sixth on five points.

Player of the Match: Lauren Hemp (Man City)

Key stat: Shaw scored her ninth UEFA Women's Champions League goal in last ten appearances in the competition (including qualifying).

League phase table

Highlights: Austria Wien 1-4 Juventus

Four different players were on target for Juve as they moved on to six points. A source of pre-match intrigue came in the contest between cousins Elisa Pfattner and Eva Schatzer and, sure enough, Juventus midfielder Schatzer was involved as the visitors took the lead; feeding Matilde Pavan in a 39th-minute breakaway, Schatzer watched the winger drive forward, cut in and pick out the bottom-right corner.

Juventus doubled their lead via in-form Alba Redondo’s powerful penalty in the second half. Though Austria Wien gained comeback hope from Lotta Cordes’ 78th-minute header, Kysha Sylla and Júlia Bartel put the result beyond doubt soon after, leaving Austria on one point.

Player of the Match: Eva Schatzer (Juventus)

Key stat: Alba Redondo has scored in all three of Juve's league phase games (and in seven of her last eight competitive club appearances).

Highlights: Paris 1-1 Häcken

Anna Anvegård's 93rd-minute equaliser got Häcken off the mark. Evelyne Viens slotted in Anaele Le Moguedec's cross to put Paris ahead with the new signing's sixth goal in her last five Champions League appearances.

The Swedish visitors almost equalised immediately after the restart when half-time substitute Maja Bodin fired against the post. Aurélie Reynders then shot against the crossbar for Paris, who had Clara Mateo dismissed before visiting captain Anvegård's turn and finish for the dramatic final twist, leaving the home side still without a win.

Player of the Match: Anaële Le Moguédec (Paris)

Key stat: Häcken's late equaliser means no team are without a point at the midway stage of the league phase.

See what happened on Wednesday