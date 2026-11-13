Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 4

The goalscoring exploits of Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Klara Bühl and Caroline Graham Hansen ensure that they are among the players named in the all-star 11 for UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 4.

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the game insights unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Jennifer Falk (Häcken)

Falk was key to Häcken's clean sheet against Chelsea, making several big saves and dominating her penalty area at set pieces. Moreover, her short and long passes beat the Chelsea press, and her game management late on helped secure a point.

Emily Fox (Arsenal)

The right-back was a major factor in Arsenal coming away from Barcelona with a hard-earned point. She carried out her defensive duties with distinction, making three ball recoveries, three interceptions and two blocks – one of them off the line early in the game.

María Méndez (Real Madrid)

María Méndez's central-defensive solidity provided the platform for what was a convincing home victory against Paris FC. Her numbers included four ball recoveries and five clearances as Madrid earned both their first clean sheet and their first win of the league phase.

Simone Boye Sørensen (HB Køge Women)

Boye Sørensen's late headed equaliser away to OH Leuven ensured that HB Køge Women can continue to dream of progress in this competition. Likewise, her performance at the back, where she registered five clearances, one blocked shot and five ball recoveries.

Franziska Kett (Bayern München)

Not content with displaying her mastery of the defensive arts – she won 68% of her 19 duels and posted six successful tackles out of seven – multi-tasking left-back Kett also laid on two chances for team-mates as Bayern strengthened their top-four claims.

Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

The Haitian made it three goals in four league phase games in a Player of the Match showing which, according to the UEFA Technical Observer Group, emphasised her great versatility: "Creating chances, scoring, pressing and winning balls in an impressive way."

Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City)

When Blindkilde Brown set up City's equaliser at Inter with a through pass for Aoba Fujino, it was a moment that epitomised the central midfielder's creative powers. She played many line-breaking passes and was involved in the visitors' other goals in their comeback victory.

Caroline Møller (Benfica)

The Dane scored one and set up another in Benfica's win against Austria Wien, yet she also revealed her exceptional movement in creating space for the breakthrough goal. Her contribution extended to nine ball recoveries, highlighting her overall impact.

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Barcelona's second-half equaliser against Arsenal was just reward for Graham Hansen's persistence and bravery in attacking situations. With her superb dribbling and crossing abilities lighting up the Camp Nou, she was always the player most likely to break the away side's resistance.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (OL Lyonnes)

For the second matchday running, the centre-forward helped herself to two first-half goals to set up a 6-0 victory for OL Lyonnes. And just as her team top the league phase table, so Katoto leads the goalscoring charts with seven in four games. Unstoppable.

Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

Left-winger Bühl capped a complete performance at Paris Saint-Germain with Bayern's second, clinching goal. She exhibited fantastic pace and creativity as well as unpredictability, thanks to her ability with either foot. "She can always beat defenders in one-on-one situations," said the UEFA Technical Observer Group.