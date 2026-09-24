Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 1

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by UEFA's game insights unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Lowiese Seynhaeve (OH Leuven)

The best-performing goalkeeper in the highest goals-prevented metric on Matchday 1, with a score of 0.9, Seynhaeve recorded five saves to keep a clean sheet against Roma and help her OH Leuven side get off the mark.

Giulia Gwinn (Bayern München)

Bayern's opening scorer with a striker's finish against Manchester City, attacking right-back Gwinn offered a persistent threat with her crossing ability and creativity while remaining defensively strong throughout the game.

Simone Boye Sørensen (HB Køge Women)

Boye Sørensen was at the heart of a superb defensive display that pushed Arsenal almost until the end in London, the defender's ten clearances, five ball recoveries and three interceptions contributing to an excellent showing from the Danish side.

Ivana Andrés Sanz (Inter)

Inter's clean sheet in the win against Häcken owed much to centre-back Ivana's calm demeanour, tactical awareness and positional know-how in a display also notable for the Spanish defender's impressive passing range.

Marit Bratberg Lund (Benfica)

The left-back earned top marks for technical merit after finding the top corner with a coolly-taken penalty, then arrowing in a second-half free-kick to secure Benfica an opening-night victory at Juventus.

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Graham Hansen showed confidence, intuition and maturity as her goal and two assists made the difference for Barcelona against Paris, posing a constant threat and, according to the UEFA Technical Observer, "giving her team exactly what they needed".

Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea)

Kaptein's match-winning strike against Austria Wien crowned a performance that showcased the midfielder's defensive positioning, duel-winning ability and passing choices, which allowed Chelsea to progress the play.

Kyra Cooney-Cross (Arsenal)

The Australian controlled the midfield in Arsenal's last-gasp win over HB Køge Women, not only disrupting the opposition play and making interceptions but also breaking the lines with her incisive passing and ball carries.

Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

Left winger Dumornay's numbers show two goals and one assist, along with two key passes, making hers a significant contribution on a night to remember for OL Lyonnes – reflected by their two players in the all-star 11.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (OL Lyonnes)

The forward claimed a hat-trick from four shots on target and an xG of 1.07 in OL Lyonnes' emphatic victory at Servette – including right and left-footed finishes – while providing opportunities in the final third for team-mates.

Felicia Schröder (Real Madrid)

Scorer of Madrid's early goal against Paris Saint-Germain, Schröder caught the eye with her movement both off the ball and into dangerous areas, carrying a threat with her deep runs, dynamism and technique under pressure.