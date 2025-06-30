Welcome to UEFA Women's EURO 2025!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

Dear football fans, dear finalists,

This summer's tournament is the pinnacle of European women's football, a celebration of the talent, dedication and passion that continues to drive this fantastic sport forward.

Women's football is reaching new heights and UEFA Women's EURO 2025 represents the next step toward an even brighter, more sustainable future.

Switzerland, an exemplary country in more ways than one, provides the perfect setting for what promises to be a record-breaking tournament. I sincerely thank the Swiss Football Association and its president, Dominique Blanc, for their tireless efforts in preparing for this event, and the host cities, volunteers and fans whose energy and support will leave a lasting legacy.

The stage now belongs to the 16 outstanding teams chasing the dreams of European glory. I wish them all good health, to be on top of their game, to make their nations proud, and to write a new chapter in football history.

Good luck to all, and may the best team win!

Dominique Blanc, SFA president

The Summit of Emotions – that’s the slogan of this year's Women's EURO in Switzerland, and it says it all. Because excitement is running high, but we haven't yet reached the peak.

When the UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin announced Switzerland as the host on 4 April 2023, the entire country rallied. Switzerland and the SFA are proud to welcome you here for this tournament. Everything is ready for you.

With 31 matches, some 677,000 fans in the stadiums, more than half a billion television viewers in more than 190 countries, this Women's EURO marks an emotional turning point for the sport and for society.

This tournament will embody sporting values, solidarity, joy and peace. From 2 to 27 July, join us as we experience the Summit of Emotions – in Switzerland, in Europe, all over the world.

This piece was taken from the official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 programme, which is available for purchase at stadiums and kiosks in each of the host cities.