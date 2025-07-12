Sweden vs Germany UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, starting line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C match between Sweden and Germany.

Match at a glance When: Saturday 12 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group C Matchday 3 game

Where to watch Sweden vs Germany on TV

﻿What do you need to know?

Both assured of their quarter-final places after Matchday 2 victories over Poland and Denmark respectively, Sweden and Germany meet in Zurich with first place on the line. Sweden, 3-0 winners against Poland last time out, are yet to concede. Germany, meanwhile, will be pleased with the resilience they showed for a 2-1 comeback win against Denmark.

Sweden are through to the quarter-finals; they will finish first if they avoid defeat.

Germany are through to the quarter-finals; they will finish first if they beat Sweden.

Starting line-ups

Sweden: Falk; Holmberg, Björn, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Asllani, Bennison; Rytting Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Rolfö ﻿

Misses next match if booked: Asllani

Germany: Berger; Wamser, Minge, Knaak, Linder; Senss, Nüsken; Brand, Freigang, Bühl; Schüller﻿

Misses next match if booked: Knaak

Klara Bühl on 'crazy' Germany support

Sweden vs Germany build-up

Reporters' views

Jasmin Nur, Sweden reporter

A dominant 3-0 win against Poland sent Sweden top of Group C and secured a place in the quarter-finals. With no goals conceded so far, they head into Saturday's meeting with Germany full of confidence. Against Poland, Stina Blackstenius struck her 40th goal for the national team, while Kosovare Asllani made history as the first Blågult player to reach 20 Women's EURO appearances. Their final group match against Germany will be decisive and a draw is enough for Sweden to win the group.

Anna Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

Germany prepare to face their toughest test of the group stage as they battle it out for Group C supremacy against the similarly flawless Swedes. While there are no doubts about Germany's attacking power, their inexperienced defence has occasionally looked susceptible. Sweden are sure to test them, particularly from set pieces, so it will be intriguing to see how they fare.

Women's EURO Tiki-Taka Questions: Sweden

What the coaches say

Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden coach: "We would really like to win this group and play in the quarter-final on Thursday. We'll see. That could mean we won't have the same starting line-up; as I've said before, we never do. But we will see; sometimes I even surprise myself."

Christian Wück, Germany coach: "Both teams want to finish first in the group. That means it will be an evenly-matched game; a game where small things will decide the outcome. And I hope that we come out on top in the end."

What's next? The top two in the group progress to the quarter-finals; the sides that finish third and fourth are eliminated.

