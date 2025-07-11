Sweden vs Germany UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, July 11, 2025
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C game between Sweden and Germany.
All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C match between Sweden and Germany.
Match at a glance
When: Saturday 12 July (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
What: UEFA Women's EURO Group C Matchday 3 game
Where to watch Sweden vs Germany on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Both assured of their quarter-final places after Matchday 2 victories over Poland and Denmark respectively, Sweden and Germany meet in Zurich with first place on the line. Sweden, 3-0 winners against Poland last time out, are yet to concede. Germany, meanwhile, will be pleased with the resilience they showed for a 2-1 comeback win against Denmark.
Sweden are through to the quarter-finals; they will finish first if they avoid defeat.
Germany are through to the quarter-finals; they will finish first if they beat Sweden.
Predicted team line-ups
Sweden: Falk; Holmgren, Björn, Sembrant, Andersson; Angeldahl, Asllani, Zigiotti Olme; Rytting Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Rolfö
Misses next match if booked: Asllani
Germany: Berger; Linder, Knaak, Minge, Wamser; Nüsken, Senß; Bühl, Dallmann, Brand; Schüller
Misses next match if booked: Knaak
Reporters' views
Jasmin Nur, Sweden reporter
A dominant 3-0 win against Poland sent Sweden top of Group C and secured a place in the quarter-finals. With no goals conceded so far, they head into Saturday's meeting with Germany full of confidence. Against Poland, Stina Blackstenius struck her 40th goal for the national team, while Kosovare Asllani made history as the first Blågult player to reach 20 Women's EURO appearances. Their final group match against Germany will be decisive and a draw is enough for Sweden to win the group.
Anna Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter
Germany prepare to face their toughest test of the group stage as they battle it out for Group C supremacy against the similarly flawless Swedes. While there are no doubts about Germany's attacking power, their inexperienced defence has occasionally looked susceptible. Sweden are sure to test them, particularly from set pieces, so it will be intriguing to see how they fare.
What the coaches say
Peter Gerhardsson, Sweden coach: "They are a really good team. They've had some very good periods with their national team and have played very good football over the last few years. And I think that, especially this year, you can really see that they're performing at the absolute top level. So, of course, it's going to be a tough game."
Christian Wück, Germany coach: "We wanted to play at a higher level [against Denmark], but it was important for me to see how the team reacted to falling behind. German teams have certain characteristics, men or women, and we try to implement them. We are never willing to give up."
What's next?
The top two in the group progress to the quarter-finals; the sides that finish third and fourth are eliminated.