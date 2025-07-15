Young talents shining at Women's EURO 2025: Michelle Agyemang, Iman Beney, Sydney Schertenleib, Signe Gaupset, Smilla Holmberg, Vicky López, Alice Sombath

Every UEFA Women's EURO is a chance for new young stars to make their name and plenty have taken that opportunity.

From a 17-year-old Birgit Prinz scoring for Germany in the 1995 final, Anja Mittag impressing having just turned 20 in 2005, teenagers Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen helping Norway to the 2013 final and Lauren Hemp starting every game for England in 2022, some of the biggest names in the game have burst on to the scene in the European finals. We look at some of the next generation who have impressed in Switzerland.

Michelle Agyemang (England, age 19)

The defending champions found themselves 2-0 down to France at half-time on Matchday 1 and even in the second half the Lionesses were struggling to made headway against Les Bleues. Even 2022 final heroes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly did not turn things around from the bench, and with four minutes left, Sarina Wiegman decided to turn to Agyemang, who helped England to the 2023 Women's U17 EURO and 2024 Women's U19 EURO semis with her all-action athletic forward presence.

The forward, who spent last season on loan from Arsenal at Brighton and Hove Albion, had only been called up by Wiegman for the first time in April as an injury replacement for Alessia Russo, and scored against Belgium less than a minute into her debut off the bench. And almost as soon as she came on against France, Keira Walsh pulled one back, and Agyemang began to cause havoc in the opposition box, more than once nearly forcing an unlikely equaliser. In her brief cameo, she had more touches in the France box (five) than any England player over the whole match. England bounced back with two comfortable wins that have not required a game-changing appearance from Agyemang, but an impact in a tight knockout tie is not out of the question.

Iman Beney & Sydney Schertenleib (Switzerland, both 18)

Two years ago, Switzerland caused a sensation at the WU17 EURO by beating Germany 2-1 to reach the semis at the defending champions' expense, and two years on already four of that team are featuring for the hosts in the senior finals: Noemi Ivelj, Leila Wandeler, Beney and Schertenleib. After the 2023 WU17 EURO, Beney was sensationally called into Switzerland's FIFA Women's World Cup squad at 16, only to miss out due to an ACL injury. Signed by Manchester City on the eve of Women's EURO, and deployed by Pia Sundhage as a right wing-back, the fully-recovered Beney has thrived, looking a constant threat in the opener against Norway and then providing the forward thrust four days later as the hosts defeated Iceland.

Schertenleib, the youngest player in the final tournament but with high expectations after her breakthrough season for Barcelona, did not start the Norway game but began against Iceland and set up the Géraldine Reuteler goal with 14 minutes left that put Switzerland ahead. Then in the dramatic draw against Finland that took Switzerland through, both Beney and Schertenleib again played their parts. Next is Spain, much of whose squad Schertenleib will need no introduction to, or vice versa.

Signe Gaupset on 'fantastic' Norway win

Signe Gaupset (Norway, 20)

With Norway's raft of attacking talent, not least one-time Women's EURO starlets Hegerberg and Graham Hansen, Gaupset – who was described by team-mate Tuva Hansen as a "unique talent" when she burst on to the scene for Brann – has had to be patient to await her chance in Switzerland. She came on as a substitute against Finland before, with her side's progress from Group A assured, she was given a start versus Iceland.

Gaupset proved in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League that she is not overawed by the biggest stage and her performance was history-making; not only did her two first-half goals make her the youngest player to get multiple goals in a Women's EURO (taking away a record set by Vivianne Miedema in the 2017 final) but she then got two second-half assists for Frida Maanum in a 4-3 win. "It's always about being ready, whether you're starting or are on the bench," Gaupset told UEFA.

Smilla Holmberg (Sweden, 18)

Hammarby right-back Holmberg was a surprise choice for the Sweden squad, not having been capped at senior level when she was included in the 23. But Holmberg, like Agyemang, Beney and Schertenleib a graduate of the 2023 WU17 EURO in Estonia, came off the bench in Sweden's opening win against Denmark, and then was given the nod to start against Germany, and their own flying wingers.

Although Germany scored first, it was the eight-time champions who were soon being put under pressure by the runs of Holmberg. And with the score at 1-1, she surged into the Germany box and as she shaped to shoot, Sarai Linder tackled only for the ball to deflect in off the leg of Holmberg, who looked stunned to have put Sweden ahead in what became a memorable 4-1 win. "She has shown she is a courageous player who can play really well supported by Nathalie Björn on the right," said Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson. "She showed she could play at this level."

Vicky López (Spain, 18)

In that WU17 EURO two years ago, Vicky was Player of the Tournament as for the second season running she inspired Spain to the final with her attacking flair. Soon she was helping Spain's senior team to victory in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League and becoming an integral part of Barcelona's all-star squad, so her performances in Switzerland for the world champions are hardly a revelation.

Nevertheless, Vicky is the fourth-youngest player in the finals (after Schertenleib, Ivelj and Holmberg), with her 19th birthday not until the day before the Basel decider. She scored in the opener against Portugal and it is easy to forget how young she is, so natural she looks alongside Spain's stellar attackers. Coach Montse Tomé said: "She’s very young, and we’re here to help her continue enjoying what she does."

Vicky López living the dream with Spain

Alice Sombath (France, 21)

She isn't a teenager like most of the players above, but central defence is not usually a position to bring in raw talents, especially on a stage like a Women's EURO, and particularly when England are your opening opponents. But with Griedge Mbock Bathy injured, OL Lyonnes defender Sombath was given only her fourth cap, partnering Maëlle Lakrar, only four years her senior.

Sombath excelled against England's attack (despite the late pressure after Agyemang's introduction), so much so that she has retained her starting place ever since, even as the rest of the defence has been rotated. "I felt pride, not pressure," said Sombath.