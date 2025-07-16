Spain vs Switzerland preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final between Spain and Switzerland.
Match at a glance
When: Friday 18 July (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
What: UEFA Women's EURO quarter-final
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here
Where to watch Spain vs Switzerland on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
These are two quarter-finalists who enjoyed differing routes out of the group stage; for Spain, qualification was secured after Matchday 2 and they ultimately sailed through with a perfect record and 14 goals to their name. The hosts, by contrast, needed an added-time equaliser against Finland to pick up the point (their fourth) required to progress.
La Roja are positively buoyant, spearheaded by leading tournament goalscorer Esther González and top assister Alexia Putellas, but are looking to reach the last four of this competition for only the second time. To what extent will home advantage help to tip the balance?
Predicted team line-ups
Spain: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Carmona; Guijarro, Putellas, Bonmatí; Pina, Caldentey, Esther González
Misses next match if booked: Aleixandri, Batlle
Switzerland: Peng; Beney, Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz, Riesen; Reuteler, Wälti, Vallotto; Schertenleib, Fölmli
Misses next if booked: Reuteler, Vallotto
Reporters' views
Andrea De Ferrater, Spain reporter
The world champions come into the quarter-final meeting with the hosts full of confidence having finished the group stage as the competition's 14-goal top scorers. Montse Tomé has all 23 players available and La Roja are on top form, blending attacking flair with a team mentality. Facing the home crowd will be a test, but Spain are focused on making history and reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 1997.
Judith Tuffentsammer, Switzerland reporter
Switzerland lost 5-0, 5-1 and 7-1 in their last three encounters with Spain, all in 2023, but as midfielder Smilla Valotto stressed, they are a different team now – and have been buoyed by three strong showings in the group stage with their fans behind them. Beating Spain would still be something of a miracle for Pia Sundhage's side, but – as we all know – anything is possible in football.
What the coaches say
Montse Tomé, Spain coach: "I hope we can keep progressing in this tournament. It's the first time Spain have won all three group matches and the work being done is very good. I have no doubt that the team will have the best attitude to keep improving."
Pia Sundhage, Switzerland coach: "[Qualifying for the quarter-finals] means a lot. It means that you have made history in different ways. This team – this country – deserves this history. Hopefully, we will have another good game. We're going to do our very best and make Switzerland proud."
What's next?
The winners will face either France or Germany in the Zurich semi-final on Wednesday 23 July.