Spain vs Switzerland preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, starting line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final between Spain and Switzerland.

Match at a glance When: Friday 18 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Wankdorf, Bern

What: UEFA Women's EURO quarter-final

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Spain vs Switzerland on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

These are two quarter-finalists who enjoyed differing routes out of the group stage; for Spain, qualification was secured after Matchday 2 and they ultimately sailed through with a perfect record and 14 goals to their name. The hosts, by contrast, needed an added-time equaliser against Finland to pick up the point (their fourth) required to progress.

Don't forget your Fantasy team!

La Roja are positively buoyant, spearheaded by leading tournament goalscorer Esther González and top assister Alexia Putellas, but are looking to reach the last four of this competition for only the second time. To what extent will home advantage help to tip the balance?

Women's EURO 2025: Every Spain goal so far

Starting line-ups

Spain: Cata Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Olga; Bonmatí, Patri, Alexia; Mariona, Esther González, Pina

Misses next match if booked: Aleixandri, Batlle

Switzerland: Peng; Beney, Calligaris, Wälti, Maritz, Riesen; Reuteler, Ivelj, Vallotto; Crnogorčević, Schertenleib

Misses next if booked: Reuteler, Vallotto

Women's EURO 2025: Every Switzerland goal so far

Reporters' views

Andrea De Ferrater, Spain reporter

The world champions come into the quarter-final meeting with the hosts full of confidence having finished the group stage as the competition's 14-goal top scorers. Montse Tomé has all 23 players available and La Roja are on top form, blending attacking flair with a team mentality. Facing the home crowd will be a test, but Spain are focused on making history and reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 1997.

Women's EURO 2025: Great Spain qualifying goals

Judith Tuffentsammer, Switzerland reporter

Switzerland lost 5-0, 5-1 and 7-1 in their last three encounters with Spain, all in 2023, but as midfielder Smilla Valotto stressed, they are a different team now – and have been buoyed by three strong showings in the group stage with their fans behind them. Beating Spain would still be something of a miracle for Pia Sundhage's side, but – as we all know – anything is possible in football.

What the coaches say

Montse Tomé, Spain coach: "We know it's an important quarter-final, and we’re focused on what we need to do. The team is ready, we have a clear plan to attack Switzerland and defend against their fast transitions. We’re eager for the match to begin. We know we'll be playing away with a crowd supporting Switzerland, but we're focused on our work and preparation. The players will have their minds on the game plan, and that will help us compete."

Women's EURO 2025: Great Switzerland qualifying goals

Pia Sundhage, Switzerland coach: "The words coming to my mind are: 'It is possible.' So, even though it's difficult, it is possible. And, as long as it's possible, we're trying. The quarter-final is something special. It's in or out. It's Spain – the world champions – which makes it even more special. But, the whole set-up, the fact that we are underdogs. Yeah, OK. Again and again, I'll say: 'It is possible.'"

What's next? The winners will face either France or Germany in the Zurich semi-final on Wednesday 23 July.

Download the official app