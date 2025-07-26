Alexia Putellas eyeing up history for Spain at Women's EURO 2025

As Spain gear up for a historic first UEFA Women's EURO final, at the centre of their impressive campaign stands Alexia Putellas – a player who has dazzled on the pitch in Switzerland and continues to inspire so many off it as part of a generation reshaping Spanish women's football.

For Alexia, Sunday's showdown with holders England will mean more than most. The gifted midfielder missed Women's EURO 2022 due to injury, but she has made up for lost time during Spain's run to the final. On top of her three goals so far, the Barcelona ace has served up four assists – the highest combined total at the finals – while also collecting two Player of the Match awards.

Top Scorer: Alexia Putellas' three goals

"For me, it's another opportunity," she says of Sunday's game in Basel. "I've been fortunate enough to play in many finals throughout my career, but I haven't had the chance to play in this one. I'm really excited and I can't wait for it to arrive and to do what's needed to win."

Despite all her achievements for club and country, the two-time UEFA Women's Player of the Year still needs to pinch herself from time to time. From her childhood in Mollet del Vallès to the brink of European glory – with a FIFA Women's World Cup title and UEFA Women's Nations League victory already attained – the journey has been remarkable, both personally and for the women's game in Spain.

"I wouldn't have believed I'd be here today," she explains, reflecting on her dreams as a youngster. "I wouldn't have believed I'd be one of these players, or that we'd be where we are today, enjoying a EURO that has such a high profile, that's so visible. It's unbelievable."

Women's EURO 2025: Spain's road to the final

Alexia personifies not only the evolution of Spanish women's football but also serves as the team's tactical brain. Her intelligence on the field has been key for a side that has adapted and overcome challenges throughout the tournament, though she prefers to share the credit with her team-mates.

"Understanding where spaces are, knowing when to play through the middle or wide – that understanding of the game is one of our biggest strengths," she says. "We have amazing players. Each player brings something unique, and I try to learn from all of them."

Indeed, despite her obvious role as a leader, Alexia remains grounded: "I'm just another player, with my strengths that I try to put to the service of everyone." For all her humility, however, there is no doubt that her experience and calmness will be crucial against what she describes as an "incredible" England side.

"They're a team with a very good balance between defensive and attacking players. And we've seen how, especially during the last minutes [of matches], they are able to turn things around, and they're very dangerous. It'll be an even, tough game, but we're confident in ourselves."

England vs Spain: Previous Women's EURO meetings

Lastly, Alexia has a message for all the girls and fans dreaming of following in her footsteps, whatever happens at St. Jakob-Park. After all, she is not just playing to win another trophy – she is spearheading something much wider, the little girl who dreamed big having become the symbol of a team making history for Spain and women's football.

"We want them to enjoy this and see themselves reflected in us, to see football as a show and a competition. I hope this inspires many people to give their best, not only in sports but in any area of life."