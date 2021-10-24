Portugal, Russia, Spain, Ukraine qualify: Women's Futsal EURO main round report

Portugal, Russia, Spain and Ukraine have sealed their places in the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 finals by winning their main round groups.

Holders Spain and fellow 2019 finals contenders Portugal, Russia and Ukraine were among 13 teams entering at this stage, joined by preliminary round winners Belgium, the Netherlands and Slovakia. The four group winners now compete in the knockout finals on 24 or 25 and 26 or 27 March 2022, in principle hosted by one of the contenders.

Russia were the first to book their place in the finals again, topping Group 1 with a game to spare after beating the Netherlands and Hungary, then seeing off home side Belarus. Holders Spain joined them with a third Group 4 victory, against hosts Sweden, and Portugal also went through on nine points as they beat the home team in Group 2, Croatia. Group 3 in Ukraine with the hosts defeating Finland to make the finals, both teams having won their opening two games.



Group 1

Through to finals: Russia

Also in group: Hungary, Netherlands, Belarus (hosts)

Group 2

Through to finals: Portugal

Also in group: Poland, Croatia (hosts), Slovenia

Group 3

Through to finals: Ukraine (hosts)

Also in group: Finland, Belgium, Czech Republic

Group 4

Through to finals: Spain (holders)

Also in group: Italy, Sweden (hosts), Slovakia