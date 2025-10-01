UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 dates and format

The UEFA European Women's Futsal Championship has a new format for its fourth edition having switched from a biennial four-team final tournament to an eight-nation event held every four years.

Competition regulations

Qualifying for UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 will be in three stages: main round, elite round and play-off. Croatia automatically qualify for the final tournament at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek as hosts.

The qualifying draw on Friday 12 December 2025 covers both the main and elite rounds. Some teams enter directly in the main round and others in the elite round, depending on the number of entries and their positions in the UEFA senior women's futsal national team coefficient rankings.

Six teams will qualify from the elite round to join Croatia in the finals with one more to emerge from the two-nation play-off. Spain will aim to defend the title having won the first three editions in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 calendar

Qualifying draw: 14:00 CET, 12 December 2025

Main round: 17 to 22 March 2026

Main round: 6 to 11 October 2026

Play-off: 12 to 26 November 2026

Finals draw: tbc

Final tournament (Osijek, Croatia): 14 to 21 March 2027

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 final highlights: Ukraine 1-5 Spain

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 format

Qualifying

Main round

The teams will compete in single-venue mini-tournaments of three or four countries (the exact number depending on the level of entries).

All group winners and, if necessary, the best runner(s)-up qualify for the elite round.

Elite round

The teams entering directly in the elite round are joined by the main round qualifiers. These 16 sides will be drawn into four groups of four, played as single-venue mini-tournaments.

The four group winners and two best runners-up qualify for the final tournament. The two lowest-ranking runners-up go into the play-off.

Play-off

A two-legged tie determines the last qualifier for the final tournament. The fourth-ranked elite round runner-up will be at home to the third-ranked elite round runner-up in the first leg.

Final tournament

Hosts Croatia and the seven qualifiers are drawn into two groups of four. The top two teams in each group progress to the knockout phase starting with the semi-finals.