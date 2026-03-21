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UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 main round: France, Norway, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Czechia progress

Saturday, March 21, 2026

The three main round groups decided the last five spots in October's elite round as the new-look competition began.

Debutants France went through with three wins
Debutants France went through with three wins FFF

Qualifying for UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 has begun with France, Norway, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, and Czechia progressing from the main round to complete the elite round line-up.

First-time Women's Futsal EURO entrants France and Norway both topped their groups with three wins out of three while Bosnia and Herzegovina topped Group B with two wins and one draw.

Slovenia and Czechia went through as the two best runners-up with six points each, pipping the other second-placed side England, who ended their debut Women's Futsal EURO campaign unbeaten (W1 D2). Elsewhere on Matchday 3, Latvia scored with eight seconds to go to beat Northern Ireland 3-2 and secure their first-ever competitive win.

Norway won all three games in their debut EURO mini-tournament
Norway won all three games in their debut EURO mini-tournamentNorwegian Football Federation

There are three stages in qualifying for the first edition since the switch from a biennial four-team final tournament to an eight-nation event held every four years: main round, elite round and play-off. While hosts Croatia qualify automatically for the finals, the remaining 23 entrants take part in qualifying.

The top 11 entrants in the UEFA Women's National Futsal Team Coefficient Rankings start qualifying in October's elite round while the remaining 12 sides were involved in the main round, competing for the five remaining spots in the next stage.

The winners of each elite round group and the two best runners-up qualify directly along with hosts Croatia for UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March next year. The other two elite round runners-up play off in November for the remaining place.

Main round results

Women's Futsal EURO 2027 main round groups

Group A
Through to elite round: Norway (hosts), Czechia
Also in group: Belarus, Kazakhstan

Group B 
Through to elite round: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Also in group: England, Serbia, Lithuania (hosts)

Group C
Through to elite round: France, Slovenia (hosts)
Also in group: Latvia, Northern Ireland

Ranking of teams progressing from main round

Group winners:
1 France
2 Norway
3 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group runners-up: 
1 Slovenia
2 Czechia

Women's Futsal EURO 2027 qualifying elite round groups

Group 1: Portugal (hosts), Finland, Netherlands, Czechia*

Group 2: Hungary, Sweden, Slovakia (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Group 3 (hosts TBC): Spain (holders), Italy, France*, Slovenia*

Group 4 (hosts TBC): Ukraine, Poland, Belgium, Norway*

*progressed from main round

Matches played between 6 and 11 October 2026.

The winners of each group and the two best runners-up in the elite round qualify directly for UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 along with hosts Croatia.

The two bottom-ranked runners-up qualify for the home-and-away play-off that will determine the last qualified team.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, March 21, 2026

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