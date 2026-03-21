UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 main round: France, Norway, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Czechia progress

Qualifying for UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 has begun with France, Norway, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, and Czechia progressing from the main round to complete the elite round line-up.

First-time Women's Futsal EURO entrants France and Norway both topped their groups with three wins out of three while Bosnia and Herzegovina topped Group B with two wins and one draw.

Slovenia and Czechia went through as the two best runners-up with six points each, pipping the other second-placed side England, who ended their debut Women's Futsal EURO campaign unbeaten (W1 D2). Elsewhere on Matchday 3, Latvia scored with eight seconds to go to beat Northern Ireland 3-2 and secure their first-ever competitive win.

Norway won all three games in their debut EURO mini-tournament Norwegian Football Federation

There are three stages in qualifying for the first edition since the switch from a biennial four-team final tournament to an eight-nation event held every four years: main round, elite round and play-off. While hosts Croatia qualify automatically for the finals, the remaining 23 entrants take part in qualifying.

The top 11 entrants in the UEFA Women's National Futsal Team Coefficient Rankings start qualifying in October's elite round while the remaining 12 sides were involved in the main round, competing for the five remaining spots in the next stage.

The winners of each elite round group and the two best runners-up qualify directly along with hosts Croatia for UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March next year. The other two elite round runners-up play off in November for the remaining place.

Main round results

Group A

Through to elite round: Norway (hosts), Czechia

Also in group: Belarus, Kazakhstan

Group B

Through to elite round: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Also in group: England, Serbia, Lithuania (hosts)

Group C

Through to elite round: France, Slovenia (hosts)

Also in group: Latvia, Northern Ireland

Ranking of teams progressing from main round

Group winners:

1 France

2 Norway

3 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group runners-up:

1 Slovenia

2 Czechia