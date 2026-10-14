UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 final tournament draw

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

The draw in Osijek at 19:00 CET on Friday 11 December will set two groups of four teams each for the finals in Croatia.

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 final tournament draw
UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA European Women's Futsal Championship final tournament in Croatia at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek will be played between 14 and 21 March 2027.

The finals draw at 19:00 CET on Friday 11 December 2026 at Kulturni centar Osijek will set two groups of four for the expanded eight-team tournament. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

Hosts Croatia will be joined by the six sides that emerged from October's elite round and one more from the play-off in November between Norway and Finland.

The draw procedure will be published ahead of the ceremony.

Qualified for final tournament so far

Croatia (hosts), Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain (holders), Sweden

Competition regulations

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 final highlights: Ukraine 1-5 Spain
© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Selected for you

Croatia to host 2027 finals in Osijek
Live 11/09/2025

Croatia to host 2027 finals in Osijek

Croatia will host the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2027 final tournament at Arena Gradski Vrt, Osijek
New Women's Futsal EURO format
Live 02/12/2023

New Women's Futsal EURO format

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO will have an expanded eight-team finals every four years with the next in 2027, to follow the introduction of a FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup.
Spain supreme: Women's Futsal EURO 2023 at a glance
Live 19/03/2023

Spain supreme: Women's Futsal EURO 2023 at a glance

Spain surged to their third title in Debrecen, though this time Ukraine and not Portugal took silver.