UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 final tournament draw

The UEFA European Women's Futsal Championship final tournament in Croatia at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek will be played between 14 and 21 March 2027.

The finals draw at 19:00 CET on Friday 11 December 2026 at Kulturni centar Osijek will set two groups of four for the expanded eight-team tournament. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

Hosts Croatia will be joined by the six sides that emerged from October's elite round and one more from the play-off in November between Norway and Finland.

The draw procedure will be published ahead of the ceremony.

Qualified for final tournament so far Croatia (hosts), Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain (holders), Sweden

Competition regulations