2025 Women's Nations League final, Germany vs Spain: Meet the teams

Germany will take on holders Spain in the second UEFA Women's Nations League final on 28 November and 2 December.

Germany avenged their 2023/24 semi-final defeat by France to set up the decider with Spain, who knocked out Sweden. France will tackle Sweden for third place over two legs on the same dates as the final.

Final: Germany vs Spain

Head-to-head record: Germany have recorded five wins to Spain's one, with three draws.

Spain's first-ever win against Germany came when they prevailed 1-0 after extra time in the Women's EURO 2025 semi-finals in Zurich, Aitana Bonmatí scoring in the 113rd minute.

Before that, Germany had won 1-0 in the 2024 Olympic bronze-medal match, thanks to a 65th-minute Giulia Gwinn penalty, and 2-0 in the Women's EURO 2022 group stage, a few months after a 1-1 draw in a friendly tournament also held in England.

Group A1 winners

21/02/2025: Netherlands 2-2 Germany

25/02/2025: Germany 4-1 Austria

04/04/2025: Scotland 0-4 Germany

08/04/2025: Germany 6-1 Scotland

30/05/2025: Germany 4-0 Netherlands

03/06/2025: Austria 0-6 Germany

Semi-finals

24/10/2025: Germany 1-0 France

28/10/2025: France 2-2 Germany (agg: 2-3)

2025 Women's Nations League scorers (including finals)

Lea Schüller 5, Selina Cerci 4, Klara Bühl 3, Laura Freigang 3, Giovanna Hoffmann 3, Linda Dallmann 2, Sydney Lohmann 2, Nicole Anyomi 1, Vivien Endemann 1, Sarai Linder 1, Sjoeke Nüsken 1, Elisa Senss 1, Cora Zicai 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Third place

Semi-finals (Décines): France 2-1 Germany

Third-place match (Heerenveen): Netherlands 0-2 Germany

Previous major finals

FIFA Women's World Cup

2007: 2-0 vs Brazil (Shanghai)

2003: 2-1aet, golden goal vs Sweden (Carson)

1995: 0-2 vs Germany (Solna)

UEFA Women's EURO

2022: 1-2aet vs England (London)

2013: 1-0 vs Norway (Solna)

2009: 6-2 vs England (Helsinki)

2005: 3-1 vs Norway (Blackburn)

2001: 1-0aet, golden goal vs Sweden (Ulm)

1997: 2-0 vs Italy (Oslo)

1995: 3-2 vs Sweden (Kaiserslautern)

1991: 3-1aet vs Norway (Aalborg)

1989 (as West Germany): 4-1 vs Norway (Osnabrück)

Olympics

2016: 2-1 vs Sweden (Rio de Janeiro)

﻿Key fact

By finishing third in the inaugural edition, Germany qualified for the 2024 Olympic tournament, where they went on to beat Spain for bronze.

Women's EURO 2025 semi-final highlights: Germany 0-1 Spain (aet)

Group A3 winners

21/02/2025: Spain 3-2 Belgium

26/02/2025: England 1-0 Spain

04/04/2025: Portugal 2-4 Spain

08/04/2025: Spain 7-1 Portugal

30/05/2025: Belgium 1-5 Spain

03/06/2025: Spain 2-1 England

Semi-finals

24/10/2025: Spain 4-0 Sweden

28/10/2025: Sweden 0-1 Spain (agg: 0-5)

2025 Women's Nations League scorers (including finals)

Clàudia Pina 6, Alexia Putellas 5, Esther González 4, Aitana Bonmatí 2, Athenea del Castillo 2, Laia Aleixandri 1, Mariona Caldentey 1, Lucía García 1, Patri Guijarro 1, Cristina Martin-Prieto 1, Salma Paralluelo 1, Alba Redondo 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Winners

Semi-finals (Seville): Spain 3-0 Netherlands

Final (Seville): Spain 2-0 France

Previous major finals

FIFA Women's World Cup

2023: 1-0 vs England (Sydney)

UEFA Women's EURO

2025: 1-1aet, 1-3pens vs England (Basel)

UEFA Women's Nations League

2023/24: 2-0 vs France (Seville)

Key fact

Sonia Bermúdez took over as coach of the world champions from Montse Tomé after Spain lost the Women's EURO 2025 final on penalties to England. Bermúdez oversaw the last-four defeat of Sweden in which Mapi León and Jenni Hermoso returned to the squad.

2023/24 Women's Nations League final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Third-place play-off: France vs Sweden

Head-to-head record: Sweden have won 12 meetings to France's eight, with three draws.

These teams met in Women's EURO 2025 qualifying last year, France winning 1-0 away and 2-1 at home.

Sweden beat France 2-1 to take 2011 World Cup bronze. Since then, France have won all three competitive meetings.

Group A2 winners

21/02/2025: France 1-0 Norway

25/02/2025: France 3-2 Iceland

04/04/2025: Switzerland 0-2 France

08/04/2025: Norway 0-2 France

30/05/2025: France 4-0 Switzerland

03/06/2025: Iceland 0-2 France

Semi-finals

24/10/2025: Germany 1-0 France

28/10/2025: France 2-2 Germany (agg: 2-3)

2025 Women's Nations League scorers (including finals)

Sandy Baltimore 5, Clara Mateo 3, Grace Geyoro 2, Marie-Antoinette Katoto 2, Selma Bacha 1, Kadidiatou Diani 1, Elisa De Almeida 1, Melvine Malard 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Runners-up

Semi-finals (Décines): France 2-1 Germany

Final (Seville): Spain 2-0 France

﻿Key fact

France had the best record of all the League A teams across the league stage.

Group A4 winners

21/02/2025: Denmark 1-2 Sweden

26/02/2025: Wales 1-1 Sweden

04/04/2025: Sweden 3-2 Italy

08/04/2025: Sweden 1-1 Wales

30/05/2025: Italy 0-0 Sweden

03/06/2025: Sweden 6-1 Denmark

Semi-finals

24/10/2025: Spain 4-0 Sweden

28/10/2025: Sweden 0-1 Spain (agg: 0-5)

2025 Women's Nations League scorers

Filippa Angeldahl 3, Stina Blackstenius 3, Fridolina Rolfö 2, Kosovare Asllani 1, Magdalena Eriksson 1, Lina Hurtig 1, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 1, Linda Sembrant 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Group third place

Key fact

Long-serving Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson left after Women's EURO 2025 to be replaced by Tony Gustavsson, most recently in charge of Australia.