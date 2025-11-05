Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
2025 Women's Nations League final, Germany vs Spain: Meet the teams

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Germany will play holders Spain for the title on 28 November and 2 December, while France meet Sweden for third place.

Eight-time Women's EURO winners Germany will face holders Spain in the 2025 Women's Nations League final
Germany will take on holders Spain in the second UEFA Women's Nations League final on 28 November and 2 December.

Germany avenged their 2023/24 semi-final defeat by France to set up the decider with Spain, who knocked out Sweden. France will tackle Sweden for third place over two legs on the same dates as the final.

Women's Nations League finals matches

Final:

First leg: Friday 28 November
Germany vs Spain (20:30, Fritz-Walter-Stadion, Kaiserslautern)

Second leg: Tuesday 2 December
Spain vs Germany (18:30, Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid)

Third-place play-off:

First leg: Friday 28 November
France vs Sweden (21:10, Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims)

Second leg: Tuesday 2 December
Sweden vs France (19:00, Stockholm Arena, Stockholm)

Kick-off times CET

Semi-finals:

Second legs: Tuesday 28 October
Sweden 0-1 Spain (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg, agg: 0-5)
France 2-2 Germany (Stade Michel-d'Ornano, Caen, agg: 2-3)

First legs: Friday 24 October
Germany 1-0 France (Düsseldorf Arena, Düsseldorf)
Spain 4-0 Sweden (La Rosaleda, Málaga)

Final: Germany vs Spain

  • Head-to-head record: Germany have recorded five wins to Spain's one, with three draws.
  • Spain's first-ever win against Germany came when they prevailed 1-0 after extra time in the Women's EURO 2025 semi-finals in Zurich, Aitana Bonmatí scoring in the 113rd minute.
  • Before that, Germany had won 1-0 in the 2024 Olympic bronze-medal match, thanks to a 65th-minute Giulia Gwinn penalty, and 2-0 in the Women's EURO 2022 group stage, a few months after a 1-1 draw in a friendly tournament also held in England.

Germany

Group A1 winners

21/02/2025: Netherlands 2-2 Germany 
25/02/2025: Germany 4-1 Austria 
04/04/2025: Scotland 0-4 Germany 
08/04/2025: Germany 6-1 Scotland 
30/05/2025: Germany 4-0 Netherlands 
03/06/2025: Austria 0-6 Germany

Semi-finals

24/10/2025: Germany 1-0 France
28/10/2025: France 2-2 Germany (agg: 2-3)

2025 Women's Nations League scorers (including finals)

Lea Schüller 5, Selina Cerci 4, Klara Bühl 3, Laura Freigang 3, Giovanna Hoffmann 3, Linda Dallmann 2, Sydney Lohmann 2, Nicole Anyomi 1, Vivien Endemann 1, Sarai Linder 1, Sjoeke Nüsken 1, Elisa Senss 1, Cora Zicai 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Third place

Semi-finals (Décines): France 2-1 Germany
Third-place match (Heerenveen): Netherlands 0-2 Germany

Previous major finals

FIFA Women's World Cup
2007: 2-0 vs Brazil (Shanghai)
2003: 2-1aet, golden goal vs Sweden (Carson)
1995: 0-2 vs Germany (Solna)

UEFA Women's EURO
2022: 1-2aet vs England (London)
2013: 1-0 vs Norway (Solna)
2009: 6-2 vs England (Helsinki)
2005: 3-1 vs Norway (Blackburn)
2001: 1-0aet, golden goal vs Sweden (Ulm)
1997: 2-0 vs Italy (Oslo)
1995: 3-2 vs Sweden (Kaiserslautern)
1991: 3-1aet vs Norway (Aalborg)
1989 (as West Germany): 4-1 vs Norway (Osnabrück)

Olympics
2016: 2-1 vs Sweden (Rio de Janeiro)

﻿Key fact
By finishing third in the inaugural edition, Germany qualified for the 2024 Olympic tournament, where they went on to beat Spain for bronze.

Women's EURO 2025 semi-final highlights: Germany 0-1 Spain (aet)

Spain

Group A3 winners

21/02/2025: Spain 3-2 Belgium 
26/02/2025: England 1-0 Spain
04/04/2025: Portugal 2-4 Spain 
08/04/2025: Spain 7-1 Portugal
30/05/2025: Belgium 1-5 Spain 
03/06/2025: Spain 2-1 England

Semi-finals

24/10/2025: Spain 4-0 Sweden
28/10/2025: Sweden 0-1 Spain (agg: 0-5)

2025 Women's Nations League scorers (including finals)

Clàudia Pina 6, Alexia Putellas 5, Esther González 4, Aitana Bonmatí 2, Athenea del Castillo 2, Laia Aleixandri 1, Mariona Caldentey 1, Lucía García 1, Patri Guijarro 1, Cristina Martin-Prieto 1, Salma Paralluelo 1, Alba Redondo 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Winners

Semi-finals (Seville): Spain 3-0 Netherlands 
Final (Seville): Spain 2-0 France

Previous major finals

FIFA Women's World Cup
2023: 1-0 vs England (Sydney)

UEFA Women's EURO
2025: 1-1aet, 1-3pens vs England (Basel)

UEFA Women's Nations League
2023/24: 2-0 vs France (Seville)

Key fact
Sonia Bermúdez took over as coach of the world champions from Montse Tomé after Spain lost the Women's EURO 2025 final on penalties to England. Bermúdez oversaw the last-four defeat of Sweden in which Mapi León and Jenni Hermoso returned to the squad.

2023/24 Women's Nations League final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Third-place play-off: France vs Sweden

  • Head-to-head record: Sweden have won 12 meetings to France's eight, with three draws.
  • These teams met in Women's EURO 2025 qualifying last year, France winning 1-0 away and 2-1 at home.
  • Sweden beat France 2-1 to take 2011 World Cup bronze. Since then, France have won all three competitive meetings.

France

Group A2 winners

21/02/2025: France 1-0 Norway 
25/02/2025: France 3-2 Iceland
04/04/2025: Switzerland 0-2 France 
08/04/2025: Norway 0-2 France 
30/05/2025: France 4-0 Switzerland
03/06/2025: Iceland 0-2 France

Semi-finals

24/10/2025: Germany 1-0 France
28/10/2025: France 2-2 Germany (agg: 2-3)

2025 Women's Nations League scorers (including finals)

Sandy Baltimore 5, Clara Mateo 3, Grace Geyoro 2, Marie-Antoinette Katoto 2, Selma Bacha 1, Kadidiatou Diani 1, Elisa De Almeida 1, Melvine Malard 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Runners-up

Semi-finals (Décines): France 2-1 Germany 
Final (Seville): Spain 2-0 France

﻿Key fact
France had the best record of all the League A teams across the league stage.

Sweden

Group A4 winners

21/02/2025: Denmark 1-2 Sweden
26/02/2025: Wales 1-1 Sweden
04/04/2025: Sweden 3-2 Italy
08/04/2025: Sweden 1-1 Wales
30/05/2025: Italy 0-0 Sweden 
03/06/2025: Sweden 6-1 Denmark

Semi-finals

24/10/2025: Spain 4-0 Sweden
28/10/2025: Sweden 0-1 Spain (agg: 0-5)

2025 Women's Nations League scorers

Filippa Angeldahl 3, Stina Blackstenius 3, Fridolina Rolfö 2, Kosovare Asllani 1, Magdalena Eriksson 1, Lina Hurtig 1, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 1, Linda Sembrant 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Group third place

Key fact
Long-serving Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson left after Women's EURO 2025 to be replaced by Tony Gustavsson, most recently in charge of Australia.

