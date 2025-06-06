2025 Women's Nations League finals contenders: Germany vs France, Spain vs Sweden

Holders Spain, 2023/24 runners-up France, inaugural bronze-medallists Germany and first-time qualifiers Sweden will take part in the second UEFA Women's Nations League finals this autumn.

The four League A group winners will face off in a knockout competition (after they each participate in UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in July) with the ties now played over two legs.

Germany meet France and Spain take on Sweden in the semi-finals on 24 and 28 October. The final and the third-place play-off will both take place on 28 November and 2 December, with Germany and France at home in the first leg of whichever tie each go into.

Finals ties Semi-finals (24 & 28 October)

Germany vs France

Spain vs Sweden Final & third-place play-off (28 November & 2 December)

Germany / France vs Spain / Sweden

Head-to-head record: Germany won 13, France won 6, drawn 4.

France beat Germany 2-1 in Décines in the 2023/24 semi-final (France were to finish second and Germany third). Germany defeated France 2-1 in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semi-finals in Milton Keynes.

Group A1 winners

21/02/2025: Netherlands 2-2 Germany

25/02/2025: Germany 4-1 Austria

04/04/2025: Scotland 0-4 Germany

08/04/2025: Germany 6-1 Scotland

30/05/2025: Germany 4-0 Netherlands

03/06/2025: Austria 0-6 Germany

2025 Women's Nations League scorers

Lea Schüller 5, Selina Cerci 4, Laura Freigang 3, Giovanna Hoffmann 3, Linda Dallmann 2, Sydney Lohmann 2, Klara Bühl 1, Vivien Endemann 1, Sarai Linder 1, Sjoeke Nüsken 1, Elisa Senss 1, Cora Zicai 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Third place

Semi-finals (Décines): France 2-1 Germany

Third-place match (Heerenveen): Netherlands 0-2 Germany

﻿Key fact

By finishing third in the inaugural edition Germany qualified for the 2024 Olympic tournament, where they would beat Spain for bronze.

Group A2 winners

21/02/2025: France 1-0 Norway

25/02/2025: France 3-2 Iceland

04/04/2025: Switzerland 0-2 France

08/04/2025: Norway 0-2 France

30/05/2025: France 4-0 Switzerland

03/06/2025: Iceland 0-2 France

2025 Women's Nations League scorers

Sandy Baltimore 5, Grace Geyoro 2, Marie-Antoinette Katoto 2, Clara Mateo 2, Selma Bacha 1, Kadidiatou Diani 1, Elisa De Almeida

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Runners-up

Semi-finals (Décines): France 2-1 Germany

Final (Seville): Spain 2-0 France

﻿Key fact

In the inaugural edition, France reached their first senior competitive final. Just like in 2023/24, France had the best record across the league stage this time.

2023/24 Women's Nations League final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Spain vs Sweden

Head-to-head record: Spain won 3, Sweden won 7, drawn 4.

Spain have won the last three encounters, all in 2023. They won the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final 2-1 in Auckland, and then defeated Sweden 3-2 in Göteborg and 5-3 in Málaga in their inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League group before going on to win the title.

Group A3 winners

21/02/2025: Spain 3-2 Belgium

26/02/2025: England 1-0 Spain

04/04/2025: Portugal 2-4 Spain

08/04/2025: Spain 7-1 Portugal

30/05/2025: Belgium 1-5 Spain

03/06/2025: Spain 2-1 England

2025 Women's Nations League scorers

Esther González 4, Clàudia Pina 4, Aitana Bonmatí 2, Athenea del Castillo 2, Alexia Putellas 2, Laia Aleixandri 1, Lucía García 1, Cristina Martin-Prieto 1, Salma Paralluelo 1, Alba Redondo 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Winners

Semi-finals (Seville): Spain 3-0 Netherlands

Final (Seville): Spain 2-0 France

Key fact

Since 2022, as well as the first UEFA Women's Nations League, Spain have won the FIFA Women's World Cup, FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women's World Cups and Women's U19 and U17 EUROs.

Group A3 winners

21/02/2025: Denmark 1-2 Sweden

26/02/2025: Wales 1-1 Sweden

04/04/2025: Sweden 3-2 Italy

08/04/2025: Sweden 1-1 Wales

30/05/2025: Italy 0-0 Sweden

03/06/2025: Sweden 6-1 Denmark

2025 Women's Nations League scorers

Filippa Angeldahl 3, Stina Blackstenius 3, Fridolina Rolfö 2, Kosovare Asllani 1, Magdalena Eriksson 1, Lina Hurtig 1, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 1, Linda Sembrant 1

2023/24 Women's Nations League: Group third place

Key fact

Sweden will have a different coach for the finals from the league stage, as Peter Gerhardsson is being replaced after UEFA Women's EURO 2025 by Tony Gustavsson, most recently in charge of Australia.