Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

2017 WU19 EURO final line-up confirmed

Monday 12 June 2017

Germany and holders France, the most successful nations in the competition's history, have completed the eight-team line-up for the 2017 WU19 EURO.

2017 WU19 EURO final line-up confirmed
2017 WU19 EURO final line-up confirmed ©TFF

The line-up for the 2017 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in Northern Ireland is now confirmed after Germany and holders France – the most successful teams in the competition's history – confirmed their places.

Who has qualified?
England, France (best runners-up), Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Northern Ireland (hosts), Scotland, Spain

Did you know?

Germany celebrate
Germany celebrate©Getty Images
  • The final eight include six former winners: Germany (4 titles), France (4), England (1), Italy (1), Netherlands (1) and Spain (1).
  • Holders France qualified as the group runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section.
  • Northern Ireland will be the 29th nation represented in WU19 EURO finals.
  • Spain have finished runners-up in each of the past three seasons, and four of the last five.
  • This will be Spain's fourth successive finals appearance, the longest current run.
  • Scotland have not progressed beyond the group stage in four previous finals appearances.
  • Spain (six games), England (3) and Germany (3) all advanced to Northern Ireland with 100% records. Spain amassed 39 goals, conceding just two. The Netherlands (6 games) and England weren't breached once.

What happens next?
The draw is in Belfast on 22 June, when the teams will be split into two groups of four for the finals in Northern Ireland from 8 to 20 August. The top two from each section advance to the semi-finals.

France beat Spain in the rain: watch 2016 final highlights
France beat Spain in the rain: watch 2016 final highlights
© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 13 June 2017

Related Items

WU19 EURO elite round line-up confirmed
26/10/2016

LiveWU19 EURO elite round line-up confirmed

The line-up for the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round is complete after Belgium and Ukraine became the last sides to seal their places.
2017 WU19 EURO: Northern Ireland
19/04/2016

Live2017 WU19 EURO: Northern Ireland

The 2016/17 WU19 EURO takes place in Northern Ireland, the first female finals to be held there.
2017/18 WU19 EURO qualifying round draw
11/11/2016

Live2017/18 WU19 EURO qualifying round draw

Debutants Kosovo have been drawn with record six-time winners Germany as the groups for the 2017/18 qualifying round draw were set, with a record 48 sides involved.
WU19 EURO elite round line-up confirmed
26/10/2016

LiveWU19 EURO elite round line-up confirmed

The line-up for the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round is complete after Belgium and Ukraine became the last sides to seal their places.
Top