Women's Under-19 EURO Matchday 3: Germany join Sweden, Austria in semis

Germany beat Sweden to reach Tuesday's UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals at Poland's expense as Group A concluded in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday.

Sweden were already through ahead of Matchday 3, but opponents Germany needed to avoid defeat to prevent any chance of Poland snatching the other semi-final slot. Germany won 2-0 to overtake Sweden for first place despite Poland securing a 5-1 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who got their nation's maiden UEFA women's final tournament goal.

Group B ends on Saturday with Austria already through and Zenica opponents Spain aiming to join them. If the holders lose, they could be overtaken by Switzerland, who meet eliminated Iceland in Sarajevo.

WU19 EURO matches

Group A: Friday

Requiring at least a point at Zenica's Training Centre FFBH to join confirmed qualifiers Sweden in the last four, Germany began positively and had a 12th-minute penalty when Emma Memminger was brought down just inside the box. Laila Portella beat Saga Andersson (one of several Sweden changes that meant all 20 of their squad members have now featured).

Sweden lost Tilde Karlsson to a red card early in the half, and it was 2-0 when Helen Börner showed a turn of pace and centred for Maj Schneider to turn in.

Poland got the win they needed against the hosts at Sarajevo's Grbavica Stadium, but it proved in vain due to Germany's victory. The victors' quick start saw them take the lead after nine minutes, when Lena Świrska found team-mate Weronika Araśniewicz to head in from the centre of the box. Świrska then got a goal of her own when her left-footed strike found the top corner after a sharp turn just inside the penalty area.

Weronika Araśniewicz scored her second with another header just before the interval. Poland continued to dominate in the second half, with Zuzanna Witek converting a free-kick and Świrska pouncing on a loose ball to tuck in late on, while Natalija Mirković scored a consolation goal for the tournament hosts.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group B fixtures: Saturday



Iceland vs Switzerland (17:00 CET, Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)﻿

Spain vs Austria (17:00 CET, Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)