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Women's Under-19 EURO Matchday 3: Germany join Sweden, Austria in semis

Friday, July 3, 2026

Germany beat Sweden to reach Tuesday's semi-finals at Poland's expense from Group A.

Germany join Sweden in Tuesday's semi-finals
Germany join Sweden in Tuesday's semi-finals UEFA via Getty Images

Germany beat Sweden to reach Tuesday's UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals at Poland's expense as Group A concluded in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday.

Sweden were already through ahead of Matchday 3, but opponents Germany needed to avoid defeat to prevent any chance of Poland snatching the other semi-final slot. Germany won 2-0 to overtake Sweden for first place despite Poland securing a 5-1 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who got their nation's maiden UEFA women's final tournament goal.

Group B ends on Saturday with Austria already through and Zenica opponents Spain aiming to join them. If the holders lose, they could be overtaken by Switzerland, who meet eliminated Iceland in Sarajevo.

WU19 EURO matches

Group A: Friday

Germany 2-0 Sweden 

Requiring at least a point at Zenica's Training Centre FFBH to join confirmed qualifiers Sweden in the last four, Germany began positively and had a 12th-minute penalty when Emma Memminger was brought down just inside the box. Laila Portella beat Saga Andersson (one of several Sweden changes that meant all 20 of their squad members have now featured).

Sweden lost Tilde Karlsson to a red card early in the half, and it was 2-0 when Helen Börner showed a turn of pace and centred for Maj Schneider to turn in.

Poland 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 

Poland got the win they needed against the hosts at Sarajevo's Grbavica Stadium, but it proved in vain due to Germany's victory. The victors' quick start saw them take the lead after nine minutes, when Lena Świrska found team-mate Weronika Araśniewicz to head in from the centre of the box. Świrska then got a goal of her own when her left-footed strike found the top corner after a sharp turn just inside the penalty area.

Weronika Araśniewicz scored her second with another header just before the interval. Poland continued to dominate in the second half, with Zuzanna Witek converting a free-kick and Świrska pouncing on a loose ball to tuck in late on, while Natalija Mirković scored a consolation goal for the tournament hosts.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group B fixtures: Saturday


Iceland vs Switzerland (17:00 CET, Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)﻿
Spain vs Austria (17:00 CET, Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)

Knockout schedule

Semi-finals: Tuesday 7 July

SF1: Germany vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Sweden

Games at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo and Training Centre FFBH, Zenica. Allocation of matches to stadiums and kick-off times to be confirmed after completion of group stage.

Final: Friday 10 July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Kick-off time TBC, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, July 3, 2026

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